1915 S Home Avenue

Amenities

w/d hookup patio / balcony pet friendly range refrigerator

Unit Amenities patio / balcony range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities accepts section 8 cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

1915 S Home Ave - 1915 S Home Ave is a 3 bed 1 bath home that has easy access to 23rd St and Hwy 435!



-3 bed

-1 bath

-Fridge

-Range

-W/D connections

-Deck

-Fenced yard



Reliable Properties is a pet friendly management company (2 pet limit).



We do not accept Section 8.



Give us a call to schedule a viewing at (913) 912-0403 or (816) 388-9994 and/or visit our website at www.reliablepropertieskc.com to see this and other available homes.



$825.00 monthly rent

$25.00 application fee per applicant over the age of 18

$825.00 security deposit upon approval

$250.00 non-refundable pet fee



Qualification Criteria

- Minimum credit score 550

- No evictions in the last 3 years

- No multiple evictions

- No money owed to local utilities

- Income of 3x one month's rent

- No felonies for violent crimes



(RLNE4570459)