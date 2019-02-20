All apartments in Independence
Find more places like 1710 N Pearl Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
1710 N Pearl Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1710 N Pearl Street

1710 North Pearl Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Independence
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1710 North Pearl Street, Independence, MO 64050
Ott-Chrisman

Amenities

w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1710 N Pearl St- Coming Soon - 1710 N Pearl St is a lovely 2 bed 1 bath home located in Independence, MO!

-2 beds
-1 bath
-Fridge
-Electric Range
-W/D connections
-Wood floors
-Basement
-Fenced yard

Reliable Properties is a pet friendly management company (2 pet limit).

We do not accept Section 8.

Give us a call to schedule a viewing at (816) 388-9994 or visit our website at www.reliablepropertieskc.com to see this and other available homes.

$725.00 monthly rent
$25.00 application fee per applicant over the age of 18
$725.00 security deposit upon approval
$250.00 non-refundable fee for the 1st pet
$250.00 refundable pet deposit for the 2nd pet.

Qualification Criteria
- Minimum credit score 550
- No evictions in the last 3 years
- No multiple evictions
- No money owed to local utilities
- No felonies for violent crimes

(RLNE2708178)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1710 N Pearl Street have any available units?
1710 N Pearl Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 1710 N Pearl Street have?
Some of 1710 N Pearl Street's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1710 N Pearl Street currently offering any rent specials?
1710 N Pearl Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1710 N Pearl Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1710 N Pearl Street is pet friendly.
Does 1710 N Pearl Street offer parking?
No, 1710 N Pearl Street does not offer parking.
Does 1710 N Pearl Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1710 N Pearl Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1710 N Pearl Street have a pool?
No, 1710 N Pearl Street does not have a pool.
Does 1710 N Pearl Street have accessible units?
No, 1710 N Pearl Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1710 N Pearl Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 1710 N Pearl Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd
Independence, MO 64055
Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S
Independence, MO 64057
Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr
Independence, MO 64055

Similar Pages

Independence 1 BedroomsIndependence 2 Bedrooms
Independence Apartments with ParkingIndependence Pet Friendly Places
Independence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glendale
Bridger

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City