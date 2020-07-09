All apartments in Independence
Find more places like 16423 E 29th St Ct S Apt C.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
16423 E 29th St Ct S Apt C
Last updated April 22 2019 at 5:23 PM

16423 E 29th St Ct S Apt C

16423 E 29th Ter S · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Independence
See all
Glendale
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

16423 E 29th Ter S, Independence, MO 64055
Glendale

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16423 E 29th St Ct S Apt C have any available units?
16423 E 29th St Ct S Apt C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
Is 16423 E 29th St Ct S Apt C currently offering any rent specials?
16423 E 29th St Ct S Apt C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16423 E 29th St Ct S Apt C pet-friendly?
Yes, 16423 E 29th St Ct S Apt C is pet friendly.
Does 16423 E 29th St Ct S Apt C offer parking?
No, 16423 E 29th St Ct S Apt C does not offer parking.
Does 16423 E 29th St Ct S Apt C have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16423 E 29th St Ct S Apt C does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16423 E 29th St Ct S Apt C have a pool?
No, 16423 E 29th St Ct S Apt C does not have a pool.
Does 16423 E 29th St Ct S Apt C have accessible units?
No, 16423 E 29th St Ct S Apt C does not have accessible units.
Does 16423 E 29th St Ct S Apt C have units with dishwashers?
No, 16423 E 29th St Ct S Apt C does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16423 E 29th St Ct S Apt C have units with air conditioning?
No, 16423 E 29th St Ct S Apt C does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd
Independence, MO 64055
Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S
Independence, MO 64057
Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr
Independence, MO 64055

Similar Pages

Independence 1 BedroomsIndependence 2 Bedrooms
Independence Apartments with ParkingIndependence Pet Friendly Places
Independence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glendale
Bridger

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City