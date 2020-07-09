All apartments in Independence
Find more places like 1331 W 30th St S.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Independence, MO
/
1331 W 30th St S
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1331 W 30th St S

1331 W 30th St S · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Independence
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

1331 W 30th St S, Independence, MO 64052
Three Trails

Amenities

granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
granite counters
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Adorable updated Independence bungalow, dont miss out.... schedule a viewing today!

We require all adults over 18 years old to fill out an application and pay the $35 application fee (per person- even if you are married).

*** Application fees are NONREFUNDABLE. ***

http://www.sbdhousing.com/tenant_resources.php

Typical SBD Housing properties are fully updated with new flooring, appliances, plumbing and light fixtures, tile showers and backsplash, granite countertops, garage door openers, etc.

Pets are allowed with non-refundable fee and monthly pet rent. NO PIT BULLS!

Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for lawn care and snow removal.

We verify rental history. (If you owe money to a previous landlord, it is an automatic denial of the application.) We verify your income is at least 3x the amount of the rent. We do a criminal background check. We also pull a credit report. (If you are under a current bankruptcy, it is an automatic denial of the application.) We do look at the application as a whole. We will consider a cosigner or additional deposit for applications that may be borderline.

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.tnts.in/p/1331-w-30th-st-s ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1331 W 30th St S have any available units?
1331 W 30th St S doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Independence, MO.
How much is rent in Independence, MO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Independence Rent Report.
What amenities does 1331 W 30th St S have?
Some of 1331 W 30th St S's amenities include granite counters, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1331 W 30th St S currently offering any rent specials?
1331 W 30th St S is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1331 W 30th St S pet-friendly?
Yes, 1331 W 30th St S is pet friendly.
Does 1331 W 30th St S offer parking?
Yes, 1331 W 30th St S offers parking.
Does 1331 W 30th St S have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1331 W 30th St S does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1331 W 30th St S have a pool?
No, 1331 W 30th St S does not have a pool.
Does 1331 W 30th St S have accessible units?
No, 1331 W 30th St S does not have accessible units.
Does 1331 W 30th St S have units with dishwashers?
No, 1331 W 30th St S does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Eastland Trails Apartments
4631 S Eastland Center Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Cornerstone Apartments
3950 S Jackson Dr
Independence, MO 64057
Pepperwood Apartments
19400 E 37th Terrace Ct S
Independence, MO 64057
Stone Oak Apartments
3151 Jennings Rd
Independence, MO 64055
Cedar Ridge
3100 Quail Creek Dr
Independence, MO 64055
Brookstone Village
1900 S Brookstone Village Dr
Independence, MO 64057

Similar Pages

Independence 1 BedroomsIndependence 2 Bedrooms
Independence Apartments with ParkingIndependence Pet Friendly Places
Independence Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Kansas City, MOOverland Park, KSLawrence, KSOlathe, KSKansas City, KSLenexa, KSLee's Summit, MOShawnee, KS
Blue Springs, MOLeawood, KSSt. Joseph, MOPrairie Village, KSGladstone, MOGrandview, MOLeavenworth, KSRaytown, MO
Liberty, MORaymore, MOMerriam, KSMission, KSSpring Hill, KSPlatte City, MONorth Kansas City, MOBelton, MO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Glendale
Bridger

Apartments Near Colleges

University of KansasMidAmerica Nazarene University
Avila UniversityMetropolitan Community College-Kansas City
University of Missouri-Kansas City