Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Adorable updated Independence bungalow, dont miss out.... schedule a viewing today!



We require all adults over 18 years old to fill out an application and pay the $35 application fee (per person- even if you are married).



*** Application fees are NONREFUNDABLE. ***



http://www.sbdhousing.com/tenant_resources.php



Typical SBD Housing properties are fully updated with new flooring, appliances, plumbing and light fixtures, tile showers and backsplash, granite countertops, garage door openers, etc.



Pets are allowed with non-refundable fee and monthly pet rent. NO PIT BULLS!



Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for lawn care and snow removal.



We verify rental history. (If you owe money to a previous landlord, it is an automatic denial of the application.) We verify your income is at least 3x the amount of the rent. We do a criminal background check. We also pull a credit report. (If you are under a current bankruptcy, it is an automatic denial of the application.) We do look at the application as a whole. We will consider a cosigner or additional deposit for applications that may be borderline.



TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.tnts.in/p/1331-w-30th-st-s ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.