Grandview, MO
7609 East 119th Street
Last updated March 13 2020 at 2:35 PM

7609 East 119th Street

7609 East 119th Street · No Longer Available
Location

7609 East 119th Street, Grandview, MO 64030
Grandview

Amenities

pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Application fees credited back with a signed lease! This warm and inviting home has everything you need and want, from the functional floor plan to the small details making it a great place to call home. Some features of this home include neutrally painted walls, stylish fixtures and lots more! The kitchen includes all the major appliances and ample cabinet space, so you can start preparing your favorite meals as soon as you move in. If you have pets, no problem! Our homes are pet friendly, too (breed restrictions may apply). Main Street Renewal does not advertise on Craigslist and will never ask you to wire money or request funds through a payment app on your mobile device. Apply online at www.msrenewal.com.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7609 East 119th Street have any available units?
7609 East 119th Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Grandview, MO.
Is 7609 East 119th Street currently offering any rent specials?
7609 East 119th Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7609 East 119th Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 7609 East 119th Street is pet friendly.
Does 7609 East 119th Street offer parking?
No, 7609 East 119th Street does not offer parking.
Does 7609 East 119th Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7609 East 119th Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7609 East 119th Street have a pool?
No, 7609 East 119th Street does not have a pool.
Does 7609 East 119th Street have accessible units?
No, 7609 East 119th Street does not have accessible units.
Does 7609 East 119th Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 7609 East 119th Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7609 East 119th Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 7609 East 119th Street does not have units with air conditioning.

