Home
/
Grandview, MO
/
12903 8th St
Last updated April 13 2019 at 8:45 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
12903 8th St
12903 8th St
·
No Longer Available
Location
12903 8th St, Grandview, MO 64030
Grandview
Amenities
w/d hookup
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
** AVAILABLE 4/1 **
Charming 2BR/1B house in Downtown Grandview. Newly remodeled
Lots of space
Fully fenced backyard
Hardwood floors throughout
Washer/Dryer hookups
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 12903 8th St have any available units?
12903 8th St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Grandview, MO
.
What amenities does 12903 8th St have?
Some of 12903 8th St's amenities include w/d hookup, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 12903 8th St currently offering any rent specials?
12903 8th St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12903 8th St pet-friendly?
Yes, 12903 8th St is pet friendly.
Does 12903 8th St offer parking?
No, 12903 8th St does not offer parking.
Does 12903 8th St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 12903 8th St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 12903 8th St have a pool?
No, 12903 8th St does not have a pool.
Does 12903 8th St have accessible units?
No, 12903 8th St does not have accessible units.
Does 12903 8th St have units with dishwashers?
No, 12903 8th St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 12903 8th St have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 12903 8th St has units with air conditioning.
