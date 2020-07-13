Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse courtyard dog park gym parking playground bbq/grill garage internet access

Enjoy all that the Raymond Village neighborhood has to offer at Millberry Apartments! Where Comfort, affordability, and modern conveniences combine to offer you the Twin Cities’ best new affordable living! Millberry Apartments sets the new benchmark for quality & affordability in the Twin Cities. Our BRAND-NEW community offers gorgeous & spacious 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes. Located in the heart of the cities, Millberry Apartments will offer an unbeatable location & unparalleled convenience. Residents of Millberry get to enjoy a plethora of amenities such as a gorgeous community room with wi-fi access and fireplace, a modern on-site fitness center, underground heated parking & more. Furthermore, our gorgeous apartment homes feature an in-home washer & dryer, luxury vinyl plank flooring and quartz countertops, just to name a few.



*Millberry Apartments participates in an affordable housing program. Household income & student status limitations apply. Please call for more details.



INCOME LIMITS:



- 1 Occupant: $42,000

- 2 Occupants: $48,000

- 3 Occupants: $54,000

- 4 Occupants: $60,000

- 5 Occupants: $64,800

- 6 Occupants: $69,600