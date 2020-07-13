All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:07 PM

Millberry Apartments

778 Berry Street · (763) 325-8079
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

778 Berry Street, St. Paul, MN 55114

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 months AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Millberry Apartments.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
courtyard
dog park
gym
parking
playground
bbq/grill
garage
internet access
Enjoy all that the Raymond Village neighborhood has to offer at Millberry Apartments! Where Comfort, affordability, and modern conveniences combine to offer you the Twin Cities’ best new affordable living! Millberry Apartments sets the new benchmark for quality & affordability in the Twin Cities. Our BRAND-NEW community offers gorgeous & spacious 1, 2 & 3 bedroom apartment homes. Located in the heart of the cities, Millberry Apartments will offer an unbeatable location & unparalleled convenience. Residents of Millberry get to enjoy a plethora of amenities such as a gorgeous community room with wi-fi access and fireplace, a modern on-site fitness center, underground heated parking & more. Furthermore, our gorgeous apartment homes feature an in-home washer & dryer, luxury vinyl plank flooring and quartz countertops, just to name a few.

*Millberry Apartments participates in an affordable housing program. Household income & student status limitations apply. Please call for more details.

INCOME LIMITS:

- 1 Occupant: $42,000
- 2 Occupants: $48,000
- 3 Occupants: $54,000
- 4 Occupants: $60,000
- 5 Occupants: $64,800
- 6 Occupants: $69,600

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $40 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100 per pet
fee: $75 per pet
limit: 2
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Parking Details: Underground parking $100/month.
Storage Details: Storage unit $40/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Millberry Apartments have any available units?
Millberry Apartments doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does Millberry Apartments have?
Some of Millberry Apartments's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Millberry Apartments currently offering any rent specials?
Millberry Apartments is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Millberry Apartments pet-friendly?
Yes, Millberry Apartments is pet friendly.
Does Millberry Apartments offer parking?
Yes, Millberry Apartments offers parking.
Does Millberry Apartments have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Millberry Apartments offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Millberry Apartments have a pool?
No, Millberry Apartments does not have a pool.
Does Millberry Apartments have accessible units?
No, Millberry Apartments does not have accessible units.
Does Millberry Apartments have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Millberry Apartments has units with dishwashers.
