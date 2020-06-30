All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated April 23 2020 at 10:43 PM

955 Jenks Ave E

955 East Jenks Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

955 East Jenks Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55106
Payne - Phalen

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
Property Amenities
parking
Available for rent JUNE 1, 2020!!

All the room you need AND just minutes from downtown St. Paul. You’ll be drawn to the neighborhood’s rich architectural history, unique destination, businesses, and the sparkling waters of Lake Phalen. Whatever your tastes, you’ll find that you are conveniently located near many shops and restaurants. Strong schools, green parkways, and a spirited, energetic, committed and diverse community making this a vibrant neighborhood and your place to call home.

If accepted, your application fees will be credited towards your first months rent. Application fee is $55/person over the age of 18.

Pets are allowed on a case-by-case basis.

**NO SMOKING**

Rental Requirements:

Sorry, this home does not participate in subsidy housing
No evictions
No felonies
Good rental history
Proof of income

Text Taylor at 612-240-4833 to apply and schedule a tour.

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 955 Jenks Ave E have any available units?
955 Jenks Ave E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
Is 955 Jenks Ave E currently offering any rent specials?
955 Jenks Ave E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 955 Jenks Ave E pet-friendly?
No, 955 Jenks Ave E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 955 Jenks Ave E offer parking?
Yes, 955 Jenks Ave E offers parking.
Does 955 Jenks Ave E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 955 Jenks Ave E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 955 Jenks Ave E have a pool?
No, 955 Jenks Ave E does not have a pool.
Does 955 Jenks Ave E have accessible units?
No, 955 Jenks Ave E does not have accessible units.
Does 955 Jenks Ave E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 955 Jenks Ave E has units with dishwashers.
Does 955 Jenks Ave E have units with air conditioning?
No, 955 Jenks Ave E does not have units with air conditioning.

