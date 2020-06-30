955 Jenks Ave E

Amenities

dishwasher parking

Unit Amenities dishwasher Property Amenities parking

Available for rent JUNE 1, 2020!!



All the room you need AND just minutes from downtown St. Paul. You’ll be drawn to the neighborhood’s rich architectural history, unique destination, businesses, and the sparkling waters of Lake Phalen. Whatever your tastes, you’ll find that you are conveniently located near many shops and restaurants. Strong schools, green parkways, and a spirited, energetic, committed and diverse community making this a vibrant neighborhood and your place to call home.



If accepted, your application fees will be credited towards your first months rent. Application fee is $55/person over the age of 18.



Pets are allowed on a case-by-case basis.



**NO SMOKING**



Rental Requirements:



Sorry, this home does not participate in subsidy housing

No evictions

No felonies

Good rental history

Proof of income



Text Taylor at 612-240-4833 to apply and schedule a tour.