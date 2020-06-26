All apartments in St. Paul
946 Sherburne Ave.
Last updated June 15 2019 at 12:21 AM

946 Sherburne Ave.

946 Sherburne Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

946 Sherburne Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55104
East Midway

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
946 Sherburne Ave. Available 08/01/19 Clean, Updated, 4 Bedroom Home Near Green Line - Another great listing from Steve S. and Housing Hub!

This 4 bedroom home sits just a short walk to the light rail in the heart of Midway. Easy access to shops, restaurants, downtown and the highway. Just a short drive to Como Park, the state fairgrounds, city parks and walking trails.

The house has two main floor bedrooms and a full bathroom, and two upstairs bedrooms and second full bathroom. Kitchen was recently redone with new cabinets, countertops and appliances. One car garage for some off-street parking and washer/dryer in the basement as well as plenty of room for storage.

Tenants are responsible for all utilities including trash ($45 monthly) as well as lawn care and snow removal.

This home is pet-friendly, however some breed restrictions and pet deposit and fees will apply. Apply online at www.housinghubmn.com. $45 per adult. Call or text Steve S. at 952-288-1227 to schedule a showing!

This property will accept a minimum lease term of 12 months.

Here is our application selection criteria for your review:
1. Preferred credit score of 650 or above
2. Good rental history - No evictions, UDs or judgments
3. Clean criminal history - No felonies
4. Income should be 2.5 times the rent verified by paystubs

This is a professionally managed home from the folks at Housing Hub. Online access makes applying, paying rent and scheduling maintenance a breeze. Housing Hub wants to provide you with a great living experience!

All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

(RLNE2425244)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 946 Sherburne Ave. have any available units?
946 Sherburne Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 946 Sherburne Ave. have?
Some of 946 Sherburne Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 946 Sherburne Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
946 Sherburne Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 946 Sherburne Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 946 Sherburne Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 946 Sherburne Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 946 Sherburne Ave. offers parking.
Does 946 Sherburne Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 946 Sherburne Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 946 Sherburne Ave. have a pool?
No, 946 Sherburne Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 946 Sherburne Ave. have accessible units?
No, 946 Sherburne Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 946 Sherburne Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 946 Sherburne Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
