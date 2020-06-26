Amenities

946 Sherburne Ave. Available 08/01/19 Clean, Updated, 4 Bedroom Home Near Green Line - Another great listing from Steve S. and Housing Hub!



This 4 bedroom home sits just a short walk to the light rail in the heart of Midway. Easy access to shops, restaurants, downtown and the highway. Just a short drive to Como Park, the state fairgrounds, city parks and walking trails.



The house has two main floor bedrooms and a full bathroom, and two upstairs bedrooms and second full bathroom. Kitchen was recently redone with new cabinets, countertops and appliances. One car garage for some off-street parking and washer/dryer in the basement as well as plenty of room for storage.



Tenants are responsible for all utilities including trash ($45 monthly) as well as lawn care and snow removal.



This home is pet-friendly, however some breed restrictions and pet deposit and fees will apply. Apply online at www.housinghubmn.com. $45 per adult. Call or text Steve S. at 952-288-1227 to schedule a showing!



This property will accept a minimum lease term of 12 months.



Here is our application selection criteria for your review:

1. Preferred credit score of 650 or above

2. Good rental history - No evictions, UDs or judgments

3. Clean criminal history - No felonies

4. Income should be 2.5 times the rent verified by paystubs



This is a professionally managed home from the folks at Housing Hub. Online access makes applying, paying rent and scheduling maintenance a breeze. Housing Hub wants to provide you with a great living experience!



All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



