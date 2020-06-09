All apartments in St. Paul
Find more places like 915 Nebraska Avenue W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
915 Nebraska Avenue W
Last updated May 20 2020 at 5:54 PM

915 Nebraska Avenue W

915 West Nebraska Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Paul
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

915 West Nebraska Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55117

Amenities

hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
elevator
parking
pool
garage
Another new listing brought to you by The Feland Team and Renters Warehouse. This recently remodeled home features lovely wood floors, large windows letting in lots of natural light, and a pleasant finished basement. Walk into the home to see a nice sized living room with a fireplace which flows into the dining room/kitchen area. The kitchen has tons of cabinet space and stainless steel appliances. At the back of the house is a great room addition with tons of windows and access to the backyard complete with two car garage. The main floor also has 2 bedrooms and a full bathroom. The master bedroom is upstairs and includes a sitting area and a giant walk-in closet. Another bedroom and a full bath complete the second level. The lower level fully carpeted and includes a great family room area, the 5th bedroom, 3/4 bath and laundry area. Also included is a detached 2 car garage. No pets please. Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for lawn care and snow removal. Please note there is a $55 application fee. Also, all properties have a one-time $150 lease admin fee and a monthly $7 processing fee. Owner does not participate in section 8 or similar programs. To book a showing on this property or view the video tour, go to https://showmojo.com/bobfeland765/gallery and scroll down to view the property of interest.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 915 Nebraska Avenue W have any available units?
915 Nebraska Avenue W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 915 Nebraska Avenue W have?
Some of 915 Nebraska Avenue W's amenities include hardwood floors, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 915 Nebraska Avenue W currently offering any rent specials?
915 Nebraska Avenue W is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 915 Nebraska Avenue W pet-friendly?
No, 915 Nebraska Avenue W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 915 Nebraska Avenue W offer parking?
Yes, 915 Nebraska Avenue W offers parking.
Does 915 Nebraska Avenue W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 915 Nebraska Avenue W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 915 Nebraska Avenue W have a pool?
Yes, 915 Nebraska Avenue W has a pool.
Does 915 Nebraska Avenue W have accessible units?
No, 915 Nebraska Avenue W does not have accessible units.
Does 915 Nebraska Avenue W have units with dishwashers?
No, 915 Nebraska Avenue W does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vintage on Selby
1555 Selby Ave
St. Paul, MN 55104
Bradley House Apartments
2150 Wilson Ave
St. Paul, MN 55119
Davern Park Apartments
1517 St. Paul Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55116
Pine Tree Park - 834
834 Hazel Street North
St. Paul, MN 55119
Oaks Union Depot
244 4th St E
St. Paul, MN 55101
Lexington Hills
360 S Lexington Pkwy
St. Paul, MN 55105
Irvine Exchange
200 Exchange Street South
St. Paul, MN 55102
808 Berry Place
808 Berry St
St. Paul, MN 55114

Similar Pages

St. Paul 1 BedroomsSt. Paul 2 Bedrooms
St. Paul Apartments with ParkingSt. Paul Pet Friendly Places
St. Paul Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandPayne PhalenDowntown St. Paul
North Of MarylandProsperity HeightsWest Seventh
Macalester GrovelandSt. Anthony

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Metropolitan State UniversitySaint Paul College
Mitchell Hamline School of Law