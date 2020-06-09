915 Nebraska Avenue W

Amenities

hardwood floors garage recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace hardwood floors walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities accepts section 8 elevator parking pool garage

Another new listing brought to you by The Feland Team and Renters Warehouse. This recently remodeled home features lovely wood floors, large windows letting in lots of natural light, and a pleasant finished basement. Walk into the home to see a nice sized living room with a fireplace which flows into the dining room/kitchen area. The kitchen has tons of cabinet space and stainless steel appliances. At the back of the house is a great room addition with tons of windows and access to the backyard complete with two car garage. The main floor also has 2 bedrooms and a full bathroom. The master bedroom is upstairs and includes a sitting area and a giant walk-in closet. Another bedroom and a full bath complete the second level. The lower level fully carpeted and includes a great family room area, the 5th bedroom, 3/4 bath and laundry area. Also included is a detached 2 car garage. No pets please. Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for lawn care and snow removal. Please note there is a $55 application fee. Also, all properties have a one-time $150 lease admin fee and a monthly $7 processing fee. Owner does not participate in section 8 or similar programs. To book a showing on this property or view the video tour, go to https://showmojo.com/bobfeland765/gallery and scroll down to view the property of interest.