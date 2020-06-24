914 Palace Ave

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/64924340b5 ---- Pet friendly 2 bedroom home with detached garage in St. Paul! This charming gem is located just blocks to Palace and Monroe Park and close to freeway access! Has a cute little deck and a back yard, great for bbq's. **Please note-the basement is not a legal bedroom and cannot be used as such.** Applicant must have viewed the property in person. You must meet all the criteria before applying Min. credit score=680 Renters insurance is required and proof of renters insurance is required at lease signing. Household rent to income ratio=30% No felonies or evictions No late payments within the last 5 yrs Max number of people-3 Security deposit is=1 month's rent Application fee is $50 per person and is nonrefundable Utilities paid by tenant=All snow/lawn 1 pet-dog (under 30lbs) or cat with $400 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. Pet must be licensed with the city, have proof of vaccines & being fixed. Contact information for veterinarian must be provided. All pets must go through pet screening on this link: https://www.petscreening.com/ Copy and paste the link below to schedule a showing: https://showmojo.com/l/64924340b5