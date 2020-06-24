All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated June 17 2019 at 10:06 PM

914 Palace Ave

914 Palace Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

914 Palace Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55102
West Seventh

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
bbq/grill
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/64924340b5 ---- Pet friendly 2 bedroom home with detached garage in St. Paul! This charming gem is located just blocks to Palace and Monroe Park and close to freeway access! Has a cute little deck and a back yard, great for bbq's. **Please note-the basement is not a legal bedroom and cannot be used as such.** Applicant must have viewed the property in person. You must meet all the criteria before applying Min. credit score=680 Renters insurance is required and proof of renters insurance is required at lease signing. Household rent to income ratio=30% No felonies or evictions No late payments within the last 5 yrs Max number of people-3 Security deposit is=1 month's rent Application fee is $50 per person and is nonrefundable Utilities paid by tenant=All snow/lawn 1 pet-dog (under 30lbs) or cat with $400 nonrefundable pet fee per pet. Pet must be licensed with the city, have proof of vaccines & being fixed. Contact information for veterinarian must be provided. All pets must go through pet screening on this link: https://www.petscreening.com/ Copy and paste the link below to schedule a showing: https://showmojo.com/l/64924340b5

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 914 Palace Ave have any available units?
914 Palace Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 914 Palace Ave have?
Some of 914 Palace Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 914 Palace Ave currently offering any rent specials?
914 Palace Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 914 Palace Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 914 Palace Ave is pet friendly.
Does 914 Palace Ave offer parking?
Yes, 914 Palace Ave offers parking.
Does 914 Palace Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 914 Palace Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 914 Palace Ave have a pool?
No, 914 Palace Ave does not have a pool.
Does 914 Palace Ave have accessible units?
No, 914 Palace Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 914 Palace Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 914 Palace Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
