899 Parkview Avenue

Another listing from Steve @ Renters Warehouse. For a showing, please go to https://showmojo.com/stevefgallery. This is a beautifully remodeled duplex in the Como neighborhood of St Paul. This nice property is located a half block from Como Lake and Como Lake regional park. This property is only a few minutes from the Rosedale and Harmar shopping centers. This huge unit is on both the mail level and the basement. The mail level has fantastic hardwood floors and a fireplace. There is a large living room and formal dining room with a newly remodeled kitchen on the main level. There is also 2 of the bedrooms and a full bathroom. In the finished basement which also has been freshly remodeled, there is a very large family room, a den, a third bedroom as well as 2 additional bathrooms. This unit also has a washer and dryer in the basement. You will love all the living space and the fresh remodel! Qualifications: decent credit, clean rental history, clean background check & 3x income.