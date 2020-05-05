All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated April 29 2020 at 7:00 PM

899 Parkview Avenue

899 West Parkview Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

899 West Parkview Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55117

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
recently renovated
gym
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
Another listing from Steve @ Renters Warehouse. For a showing, please go to https://showmojo.com/stevefgallery. This is a beautifully remodeled duplex in the Como neighborhood of St Paul. This nice property is located a half block from Como Lake and Como Lake regional park. This property is only a few minutes from the Rosedale and Harmar shopping centers. This huge unit is on both the mail level and the basement. The mail level has fantastic hardwood floors and a fireplace. There is a large living room and formal dining room with a newly remodeled kitchen on the main level. There is also 2 of the bedrooms and a full bathroom. In the finished basement which also has been freshly remodeled, there is a very large family room, a den, a third bedroom as well as 2 additional bathrooms. This unit also has a washer and dryer in the basement. You will love all the living space and the fresh remodel! Qualifications: decent credit, clean rental history, clean background check & 3x income.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 899 Parkview Avenue have any available units?
899 Parkview Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 899 Parkview Avenue have?
Some of 899 Parkview Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 899 Parkview Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
899 Parkview Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 899 Parkview Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 899 Parkview Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 899 Parkview Avenue offer parking?
No, 899 Parkview Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 899 Parkview Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 899 Parkview Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 899 Parkview Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 899 Parkview Avenue has a pool.
Does 899 Parkview Avenue have accessible units?
No, 899 Parkview Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 899 Parkview Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 899 Parkview Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

