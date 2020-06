Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking

Crocus Hill Stunner! Extensive rehab done top to bottom. You will love the walkability to Grand and Summit Ave. Original woodwork in Living Room and Dining Room maintains its charm. Completely rehabbed kitchen opens up to the dining room/living room, Includes a spacious pantry, new appliances, cabinets and granite/countertops with subway tile. Main level also includes half bath, and office/bedroom. Upstairs boasts 3 bedrooms with a new larger bath.