St. Paul, MN
814 Englewood Ave
Last updated January 28 2020 at 11:35 AM

814 Englewood Ave

814 West Englewood Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

814 West Englewood Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55104
West Frogtown

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
814 Englewood Ave. 4/2. OCT 1st. $1500/month + Utilities. - 4 Bedroomed house located in Saint Paul. The property has 2 bathrooms, one on the main level and the other on the upper floor. There is a main floor bedroom and 3 bedrooms upstairs. A large kitchen sits off a formal dining room with views over the fenced in yard. The living room sits at the front of the house.

There is a garage at the back of the property and a basement for storage.

Grand Realty is able to offer professional management for our tenants including free online payments.

All potential residents over the age of 18 will need to complete an application.

This property is not certified to accept PHA housing vouchers.

Pets will be considered on a case by case basis. Pet rent is $30 and Pet deposit is $250 (fully refundable)

(RLNE5143730)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 814 Englewood Ave have any available units?
814 Englewood Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
Is 814 Englewood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
814 Englewood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 814 Englewood Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 814 Englewood Ave is pet friendly.
Does 814 Englewood Ave offer parking?
Yes, 814 Englewood Ave offers parking.
Does 814 Englewood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 814 Englewood Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 814 Englewood Ave have a pool?
No, 814 Englewood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 814 Englewood Ave have accessible units?
No, 814 Englewood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 814 Englewood Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 814 Englewood Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 814 Englewood Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 814 Englewood Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
