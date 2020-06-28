Amenities

814 Englewood Ave. 4/2. OCT 1st. $1500/month + Utilities. - 4 Bedroomed house located in Saint Paul. The property has 2 bathrooms, one on the main level and the other on the upper floor. There is a main floor bedroom and 3 bedrooms upstairs. A large kitchen sits off a formal dining room with views over the fenced in yard. The living room sits at the front of the house.



There is a garage at the back of the property and a basement for storage.



Grand Realty is able to offer professional management for our tenants including free online payments.



All potential residents over the age of 18 will need to complete an application.



This property is not certified to accept PHA housing vouchers.



Pets will be considered on a case by case basis. Pet rent is $30 and Pet deposit is $250 (fully refundable)



