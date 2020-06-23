All apartments in St. Paul
770 Minnehaha Ave E
770 Minnehaha Ave E

770 Minnehaha Avenue East · No Longer Available
Location

770 Minnehaha Avenue East, St. Paul, MN 55106
Dayton's Bluff

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
3 bedroom duplex! - Price to move!!!

This is a spacious 3 bedroom 1 bath unit in highly sought after St. Paul! Great location!! Just 3 min away from Metro State University, and very close to neighborhood restaurants!

The unit features Gleaming hard wood floors, updated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, large bedrooms, beautifully updated tiled bathroom, and plenty of space! Washer and dryer are available in the building!

Contact us to set up a showing!!

**Garage parking is available talk to leasing agent for details.

Elite Property Management Group
763.445.2639
elitepropmgmt.com

(RLNE4578136)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

