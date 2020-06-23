770 Minnehaha Ave E

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

3 bedroom duplex! - Price to move!!!



This is a spacious 3 bedroom 1 bath unit in highly sought after St. Paul! Great location!! Just 3 min away from Metro State University, and very close to neighborhood restaurants!



The unit features Gleaming hard wood floors, updated kitchen with granite countertops and stainless steel appliances, large bedrooms, beautifully updated tiled bathroom, and plenty of space! Washer and dryer are available in the building!



Contact us to set up a showing!!



**Garage parking is available talk to leasing agent for details.



Elite Property Management Group

763.445.2639

elitepropmgmt.com



(RLNE4578136)