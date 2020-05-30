All apartments in St. Paul
761 Blair Avenue

761 West Blair Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

761 West Blair Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55104
West Frogtown

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
**This property is under construction, more photos and a video will be added soon**

This 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom detached duplex provides the privacy you are looking for with its own private entrance, on-site laundry, and tons of storage space in the attic. Close to Como Regional Park and Downtown Saint Paul.

Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Water/Sewer & Trash.

Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.

Call Darcy with PRO Realty Services today at (612) 547-9818 with questions or to schedule a showing!

Qualifications: Max occupants: 2. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Property is not Section 8. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.

Rental Terms: Rent: $895, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $895, Available 5/18/20
Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 761 Blair Avenue have any available units?
761 Blair Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
Is 761 Blair Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
761 Blair Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 761 Blair Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 761 Blair Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 761 Blair Avenue offer parking?
No, 761 Blair Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 761 Blair Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 761 Blair Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 761 Blair Avenue have a pool?
No, 761 Blair Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 761 Blair Avenue have accessible units?
No, 761 Blair Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 761 Blair Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 761 Blair Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 761 Blair Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 761 Blair Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

