761 Blair Avenue

on-site laundry pet friendly some paid utils

**This property is under construction, more photos and a video will be added soon**



This 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom detached duplex provides the privacy you are looking for with its own private entrance, on-site laundry, and tons of storage space in the attic. Close to Como Regional Park and Downtown Saint Paul.



Utilities paid by resident: Gas, Electric, Water/Sewer & Trash.



Many homes for rent are currently occupied. Please respect the convenience and privacy of our residents. Showings are by appointment only.



Call Darcy with PRO Realty Services today at (612) 547-9818 with questions or to schedule a showing!



Qualifications: Max occupants: 2. Must have satisfactory rental history, must pass criminal history background check and must have documented income of 2.5 times the monthly rent, pet subject to approval, no recent evictions. Property is not Section 8. Please see detailed rental criteria on our application.



Rental Terms: Rent: $895, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $895, Available 5/18/20

Contact us to schedule a showing.