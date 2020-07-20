All apartments in St. Paul
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
625 Arlington Avenue West
Last updated September 23 2019 at 8:24 PM

625 Arlington Avenue West

625 Arlington Avenue West · No Longer Available
Location

625 Arlington Avenue West, St. Paul, MN 55117

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Side by side duplex in Como Park available now. Large living room with a lot of natural light. There are two bedrooms on the main floor with a full bathroom in between. Kitchen is off the living room and has all appliances including a dishwasher. There's a large 3 season porch off the kitchen with vaulted ceilings.
The master bedroom has hardwood floors and takes up the entire upstairs. The master bedroom is large with plenty of space for a king sized set. All the hardwood floors in the house were refinished a year ago.
There's a lower family room downstairs. There's also a half bathroom and washer/dryer in the lower level.
This duplex also has a private side yard that's fenced along with a stall that's included in the garage.

Residents are responsible for all utilities
$50 application fee per adult
We check income (gross household income must be at least 3 times rent), credit (must be 600+), criminal and rental history
One small dog (up to 30 lbs) is okay with $50/month pet fee. Sorry no cats.
Call Dakota at 612-298-6519 to schedule a showing

Agent: Dakota DeHaven
BROKER: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,550, Application Fee: $50, Security Deposit: $1,550, Available 9/1/19

Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

