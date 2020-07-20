625 Arlington Avenue West

Amenities
Side by side duplex in Como Park available now. Large living room with a lot of natural light. There are two bedrooms on the main floor with a full bathroom in between. Kitchen is off the living room and has all appliances including a dishwasher. There's a large 3 season porch off the kitchen with vaulted ceilings.
The master bedroom has hardwood floors and takes up the entire upstairs. The master bedroom is large with plenty of space for a king sized set. All the hardwood floors in the house were refinished a year ago.
There's a lower family room downstairs. There's also a half bathroom and washer/dryer in the lower level.
This duplex also has a private side yard that's fenced along with a stall that's included in the garage.
Residents are responsible for all utilities
$50 application fee per adult
We check income (gross household income must be at least 3 times rent), credit (must be 600+), criminal and rental history
One small dog (up to 30 lbs) is okay with $50/month pet fee. Sorry no cats.
Call Dakota at 612-298-6519 to schedule a showing
Agent: Dakota DeHaven
BROKER: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC
Available 9/1/19
Pet Policy: Cats not allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.