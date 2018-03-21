All apartments in St. Paul
588 Lawson Avenue East

588 Lawson Avenue East · No Longer Available
Location

588 Lawson Avenue East, St. Paul, MN 55130
Payne - Phalen

Amenities

on-site laundry
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2fe1d22048 ---- Beautifully rehabbed 2 bedroom one bathroom unit in main floor duplex features fresh paint and brand new carpet throughout the spacious family room, dining room, and both bedrooms. Original built ins in dining room, updated bathroom fixtures, and like new appliances make this a must see! Laundry in basement, shared access to fenced in back yard. Street parking. Tenant responsible for electric. Owner is willing to take $50/month off rent for tenant who is in charge of lawn care and snow removal. Must have stable income and rental history. All adults to complete rental application and screening. No smoking. Leasing agent is Licensed MN Real Estate Broker.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

