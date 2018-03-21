588 Lawson Avenue East

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/2fe1d22048 ---- Beautifully rehabbed 2 bedroom one bathroom unit in main floor duplex features fresh paint and brand new carpet throughout the spacious family room, dining room, and both bedrooms. Original built ins in dining room, updated bathroom fixtures, and like new appliances make this a must see! Laundry in basement, shared access to fenced in back yard. Street parking. Tenant responsible for electric. Owner is willing to take $50/month off rent for tenant who is in charge of lawn care and snow removal. Must have stable income and rental history. All adults to complete rental application and screening. No smoking. Leasing agent is Licensed MN Real Estate Broker.