All apartments in St. Paul
Find more places like 571 Charles Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
571 Charles Ave
Last updated May 31 2019 at 11:43 AM

571 Charles Ave

571 Charles Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Paul
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

571 Charles Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55103
South Frogtown

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
-

(RLNE4861973)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 571 Charles Ave have any available units?
571 Charles Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
Is 571 Charles Ave currently offering any rent specials?
571 Charles Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 571 Charles Ave pet-friendly?
No, 571 Charles Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 571 Charles Ave offer parking?
No, 571 Charles Ave does not offer parking.
Does 571 Charles Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 571 Charles Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 571 Charles Ave have a pool?
No, 571 Charles Ave does not have a pool.
Does 571 Charles Ave have accessible units?
No, 571 Charles Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 571 Charles Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 571 Charles Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 571 Charles Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 571 Charles Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Parkview - 1226
1226 Hazelwood Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
Pioneer Endicott
141 4th St E
St. Paul, MN 55101
Vintage on Selby
1555 Selby Ave
St. Paul, MN 55104
Bradley House Apartments
2150 Wilson Ave
St. Paul, MN 55119
Pine Tree Park - 820
820 Hazel Street North
St. Paul, MN 55119
Evergreen East - 1263
1263 Hazelwood Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
Mears Park Place
401 Sibley St
St. Paul, MN 55101
Highland Ridge Apartments
2285 Stewart Ave
St. Paul, MN 55116

Similar Pages

St. Paul 1 BedroomsSt. Paul 2 Bedrooms
St. Paul Apartments with ParkingSt. Paul Pet Friendly Places
St. Paul Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandPayne PhalenDowntown St. Paul
North Of MarylandProsperity HeightsWest Seventh
Macalester GrovelandSt. Anthony

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Metropolitan State UniversitySaint Paul College
Mitchell Hamline School of Law