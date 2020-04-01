All apartments in St. Paul
Find more places like 538 Van Buren Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
538 Van Buren Ave
Last updated April 4 2020 at 11:35 AM

538 Van Buren Ave

538 Van Buren Avenue · (651) 600-7655
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
St. Paul
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

538 Van Buren Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55103
North Frogtown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 1.5 baths, $1599 · Avail. now

$1,599

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
VIDEO TOUR 4 Bed 1.5 bath Newly Painted Home - Property Id: 239285

VIDEO TOUR: https://youtu.be/pLh7gqhKe5U. This move-in ready home in Frogtown is newly updated. Large living room,updated kitchen,2 Bedrooms on the main floor with full bath,2 bedrooms on the lower level with 1/2 bath. Laundry and off-street parking for two cars included (alley). NOTE:This home will become a duplex summer of 2020. There will be an upper level apt added. Tenants will take care of utilities & handle the lawn & snow care.Sorry NO PETS. This owner doesn't not accept section 8.
The owner follows HUD guidelines. Residents combined income must be 3x or greater the monthly rent, 600+ credit or higher.
$150 lease signing fee. First month's rent, deposit and all fees paid at lease signing. $45 application fee per person over the age of 18 that will be living in the home.
Approximate application processing takes less than 48 hours. This home is marketed by a licensed Real Estate Agent at RealtyONEGroup Choice.
5 mins from Major Shopping, Restaurants, Parks and Malls, light rail.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/239285
Property Id 239285

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5623098)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 538 Van Buren Ave have any available units?
538 Van Buren Ave has a unit available for $1,599 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 538 Van Buren Ave have?
Some of 538 Van Buren Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 538 Van Buren Ave currently offering any rent specials?
538 Van Buren Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 538 Van Buren Ave pet-friendly?
No, 538 Van Buren Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 538 Van Buren Ave offer parking?
Yes, 538 Van Buren Ave does offer parking.
Does 538 Van Buren Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 538 Van Buren Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 538 Van Buren Ave have a pool?
No, 538 Van Buren Ave does not have a pool.
Does 538 Van Buren Ave have accessible units?
No, 538 Van Buren Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 538 Van Buren Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 538 Van Buren Ave has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 538 Van Buren Ave?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Galtier Towers
172 6th St E
St. Paul, MN 55101
Pine Tree Park - 820
820 Hazel Street North
St. Paul, MN 55119
Evergreen East - 1275
1275 Hazelwood Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
Evergreen East - 1281
1281 Hazelwood Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
Como Park Apartments
1385 W Jessamine Ave
St. Paul, MN 55108
John Snell Apartments
550 Snelling Avenue North
St. Paul, MN 55104
West Side Flats
84 Wabasha St S
St. Paul, MN 55107
Crosby Pointe
1115 Elway St
St. Paul, MN 55116

Similar Pages

St. Paul 1 BedroomsSt. Paul 2 Bedrooms
St. Paul Apartments with ParkingSt. Paul Pet Friendly Places
St. Paul Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandPayne PhalenDowntown St. Paul
North Of MarylandProsperity HeightsWest Seventh
Macalester GrovelandSt. Anthony

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Metropolitan State UniversitySaint Paul College
Mitchell Hamline School of Law
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity