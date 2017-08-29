All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated September 4 2019 at 7:45 AM

451 Charles Ave

451 Charles Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

451 Charles Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55103
South Frogtown

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
Updated 3 bedroom, 1 bath single family St. Paul home. 3 bedrooms on the upper level with a bath. Home features a large living room, dining room space and room in the kitchen for an eat in kitchen! Charming butler's pantry for kitchen storage. Washer and dryer in the basement and a one car garage detached!

Available immediately! Tenant is responsible for all utilities, as well as lawn maintenance and snow removal. This is a 2 year lease.

Application fee of $35.00/adult. Monthly income must be $3,750. No previous evictions/UDs, or felonies. Section 8 voucher accepted if qualifications are met.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 451 Charles Ave have any available units?
451 Charles Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
Is 451 Charles Ave currently offering any rent specials?
451 Charles Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 451 Charles Ave pet-friendly?
No, 451 Charles Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 451 Charles Ave offer parking?
Yes, 451 Charles Ave offers parking.
Does 451 Charles Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 451 Charles Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 451 Charles Ave have a pool?
No, 451 Charles Ave does not have a pool.
Does 451 Charles Ave have accessible units?
No, 451 Charles Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 451 Charles Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 451 Charles Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 451 Charles Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 451 Charles Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
