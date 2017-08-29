451 Charles Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry garage recently renovated

Updated 3 bedroom, 1 bath single family St. Paul home. 3 bedrooms on the upper level with a bath. Home features a large living room, dining room space and room in the kitchen for an eat in kitchen! Charming butler's pantry for kitchen storage. Washer and dryer in the basement and a one car garage detached!



Available immediately! Tenant is responsible for all utilities, as well as lawn maintenance and snow removal. This is a 2 year lease.



Application fee of $35.00/adult. Monthly income must be $3,750. No previous evictions/UDs, or felonies. Section 8 voucher accepted if qualifications are met.