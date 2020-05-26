All apartments in St. Paul
388 Snelling Avenue South

Location

388 Snelling Avenue South, St. Paul, MN 55105
Macalester - Groveland

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
RENT TO OWN - NO BANK QUALIFYING - 3.5% DOWN MOVES YOU IN. Stop throwing away rent money. Start earning credit toward your eventual purchase of this home. Fantastically remodeled, beautiful home in an equally fantastic Mac-Groveland neighborhood. This house has a finished basement, original hardwood floors, and both a three season porch as well as a great deck for hanging out and grilling. The kitchen has all new stainless steel appliances and will not disappoint. Plus, you will be very close to the new soccer stadium and many well-known Mac-Groveland restaurants.

Call 612-216-1393 for recorded information message 24 hours.

(RLNE5001195)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 388 Snelling Avenue South have any available units?
388 Snelling Avenue South doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 388 Snelling Avenue South have?
Some of 388 Snelling Avenue South's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 388 Snelling Avenue South currently offering any rent specials?
388 Snelling Avenue South is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 388 Snelling Avenue South pet-friendly?
No, 388 Snelling Avenue South is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 388 Snelling Avenue South offer parking?
Yes, 388 Snelling Avenue South offers parking.
Does 388 Snelling Avenue South have units with washers and dryers?
No, 388 Snelling Avenue South does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 388 Snelling Avenue South have a pool?
No, 388 Snelling Avenue South does not have a pool.
Does 388 Snelling Avenue South have accessible units?
No, 388 Snelling Avenue South does not have accessible units.
Does 388 Snelling Avenue South have units with dishwashers?
No, 388 Snelling Avenue South does not have units with dishwashers.
