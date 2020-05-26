388 Snelling Avenue South

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

RENT TO OWN - NO BANK QUALIFYING - 3.5% DOWN MOVES YOU IN. Stop throwing away rent money. Start earning credit toward your eventual purchase of this home. Fantastically remodeled, beautiful home in an equally fantastic Mac-Groveland neighborhood. This house has a finished basement, original hardwood floors, and both a three season porch as well as a great deck for hanging out and grilling. The kitchen has all new stainless steel appliances and will not disappoint. Plus, you will be very close to the new soccer stadium and many well-known Mac-Groveland restaurants.



Call 612-216-1393 for recorded information message 24 hours.



(RLNE5001195)