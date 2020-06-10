350 Saint Peter Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking valet service

Super cool, FULLY FURNISHED, industrial loft-style condo, perfect corporate rental that is move in ready/turnkey. Beautifully designed model-style unit with top of the line finishes and furnishngs. Designer details, custom paint. Stainless, granite. Terrazzo floors. 11.5' ceilings. Sunny, oversized windows w/custom remote controlled shades. Lowry building is located in the heart of downtown St. Paul, and is on Skyway, with restaurants, shopping and entertainment all just steps away. Valet Parking attendant on 2nd floor; $145 per month. Lawson Ramp 1 block away in skyway is approximately $110 per month.