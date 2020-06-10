All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated March 17 2020 at 5:09 AM

350 Saint Peter Street

350 Saint Peter Street · No Longer Available
Location

350 Saint Peter Street, St. Paul, MN 55102
Downtown St. Paul

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
valet service
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
valet service
Super cool, FULLY FURNISHED, industrial loft-style condo, perfect corporate rental that is move in ready/turnkey. Beautifully designed model-style unit with top of the line finishes and furnishngs. Designer details, custom paint. Stainless, granite. Terrazzo floors. 11.5' ceilings. Sunny, oversized windows w/custom remote controlled shades. Lowry building is located in the heart of downtown St. Paul, and is on Skyway, with restaurants, shopping and entertainment all just steps away. Valet Parking attendant on 2nd floor; $145 per month. Lawson Ramp 1 block away in skyway is approximately $110 per month.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 350 Saint Peter Street have any available units?
350 Saint Peter Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 350 Saint Peter Street have?
Some of 350 Saint Peter Street's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 350 Saint Peter Street currently offering any rent specials?
350 Saint Peter Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 350 Saint Peter Street pet-friendly?
No, 350 Saint Peter Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 350 Saint Peter Street offer parking?
Yes, 350 Saint Peter Street offers parking.
Does 350 Saint Peter Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 350 Saint Peter Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 350 Saint Peter Street have a pool?
No, 350 Saint Peter Street does not have a pool.
Does 350 Saint Peter Street have accessible units?
No, 350 Saint Peter Street does not have accessible units.
Does 350 Saint Peter Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 350 Saint Peter Street has units with dishwashers.
