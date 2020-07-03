240 Spring Street

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f3c21a2095 ---- This modern condo is right in the heart of it all! River Views, Great walking/running paths along the Mississippi. All the amenities you could need - Anytime Fitness AND Caribou Coffee right outside your front door. This CUTE Condo is located at Mississippi Flats @ Upper Landing. Very well maintained building and grounds. No maintenance, FULLY FURNISHED All the great amenities located just within in steps of your front door, this is a great place! This Home Features: - Stainless Steel Appliances - Bright Floor to Ceiling Windows - Washer/Dryer in Unit - Kitchen Island - Hardwood flooring - Kitchen Pantry - Ample closet space in Master - Whirlpool Soaker Tub - Balcony with River & City Views Additional Terms: 1. 12 month lease term 2. $50 application fee per prospective tenant and/or co-signer (if applicable) 3. This property is NOT voucher approved. 4. Tenant paid utilities: Electricity, Gas, Phone, Internet, and Cable. 5. Please confirm property availability and lease terms prior to completing an application online. 6. Agency Disclosure: VSM Real Estate is an authorized agent of the property owner and represents them as their property management company. VSM owes tenants and prospective tenants honesty and fair dealings. VSM and the property owner will adhere to all applicable laws related to this transaction. ??7. Tenant is required to purchase Renter\'s Insurance that meet VSM minimum coverage requirements please see agent for more details. 8. A lease origination fee of $150 will apply to approved applications and paid along with move-in funds. Anytime Ftiness Caribou Coffee