Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
240 Spring Street
Last updated August 21 2019 at 4:37 PM

240 Spring Street

240 Spring Street · No Longer Available
Location

240 Spring Street, St. Paul, MN 55102
West Seventh

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
pool
internet access
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/f3c21a2095 ---- This modern condo is right in the heart of it all! River Views, Great walking/running paths along the Mississippi. All the amenities you could need - Anytime Fitness AND Caribou Coffee right outside your front door. This CUTE Condo is located at Mississippi Flats @ Upper Landing. Very well maintained building and grounds. No maintenance, FULLY FURNISHED All the great amenities located just within in steps of your front door, this is a great place! This Home Features: - Stainless Steel Appliances - Bright Floor to Ceiling Windows - Washer/Dryer in Unit - Kitchen Island - Hardwood flooring - Kitchen Pantry - Ample closet space in Master - Whirlpool Soaker Tub - Balcony with River & City Views Additional Terms: 1. 12 month lease term 2. $50 application fee per prospective tenant and/or co-signer (if applicable) 3. This property is NOT voucher approved. 4. Tenant paid utilities: Electricity, Gas, Phone, Internet, and Cable. 5. Please confirm property availability and lease terms prior to completing an application online. 6. Agency Disclosure: VSM Real Estate is an authorized agent of the property owner and represents them as their property management company. VSM owes tenants and prospective tenants honesty and fair dealings. VSM and the property owner will adhere to all applicable laws related to this transaction. ??7. Tenant is required to purchase Renter\'s Insurance that meet VSM minimum coverage requirements please see agent for more details. 8. A lease origination fee of $150 will apply to approved applications and paid along with move-in funds. Anytime Ftiness Caribou Coffee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 240 Spring Street have any available units?
240 Spring Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 240 Spring Street have?
Some of 240 Spring Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 240 Spring Street currently offering any rent specials?
240 Spring Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 240 Spring Street pet-friendly?
No, 240 Spring Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 240 Spring Street offer parking?
No, 240 Spring Street does not offer parking.
Does 240 Spring Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 240 Spring Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 240 Spring Street have a pool?
Yes, 240 Spring Street has a pool.
Does 240 Spring Street have accessible units?
No, 240 Spring Street does not have accessible units.
Does 240 Spring Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 240 Spring Street does not have units with dishwashers.

