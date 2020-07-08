All apartments in St. Paul
230 Bates Ave
Last updated May 19 2020 at 11:54 AM

230 Bates Ave

230 North Bates Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

230 North Bates Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55106
Dayton's Bluff

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Renovated, Clean, Large Single Family home in Dayton's Bluff - Another listing from Steve and Housing Hub!

***In response to the COVID-19 social distancing and respiratory etiquette requirements, the video tour must be viewed and any interested parties need to drive by the property before any showing will be scheduled. Prior to entry, mouth and nose must be covered and hand sanitized. Nothing inside should be touched for any reason.***

Available now!!! Totally renovated home. Marble floor entry with grand oak staircase. Refinished Maple floors on both levels. Built in buffet in dinning room. Large rooms throughout the house. Huge pantry in kitchen for the added storage. Clean basement with Washer and Dryer.

Don't miss out on this gorgeous single-family home in the Dayton's Bluff Neighborhood. Three large bedrooms with large closets(all on the 2nd floor), and one bathroom featuring a claw foot tub and clean white Subway tile. Spacious kitchen with plenty of cabinets and counter top space for the cook in the family. The entire house has gone through renovations, do not miss out on this home, it won't last long!!

It is 5 minutes from Downtown St. Paul, Mounds Park and 94 Highway. Close to Mississippi Market, Cub Foods and Swede Hollow Cafe for everything you need.

Tenants are responsible for all utilities (electricity, gas, heat, water/sewer). Tenants are also responsible for trash ($45/month) and Lawn Care and Snow Removal.

This is a professionally managed building from the folks at Housing Hub. Secure Online Tenant Portals makes paying rent and scheduling maintenance a breeze. Housing Hub wants to provide you with a great living experience!

This building is pet friendly, however, some breed restrictions and pet fees will apply. Applications can be found online at www.housinghubmn.com and are $45 per adult.

Here is our application selection criteria for your review:
1. Preferred credit score of 650 or above
2. Good rental history - No evictions, UDs or judgments
3. Clean criminal history - No felonies
4. Income should be 2.5 times the rent verified by paystubs

Please make sure to mention this address when leaving a message or sending a text. Call/text Steve to schedule a showing!

All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

(RLNE5779657)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 230 Bates Ave have any available units?
230 Bates Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 230 Bates Ave have?
Some of 230 Bates Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 230 Bates Ave currently offering any rent specials?
230 Bates Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 230 Bates Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 230 Bates Ave is pet friendly.
Does 230 Bates Ave offer parking?
No, 230 Bates Ave does not offer parking.
Does 230 Bates Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 230 Bates Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 230 Bates Ave have a pool?
No, 230 Bates Ave does not have a pool.
Does 230 Bates Ave have accessible units?
No, 230 Bates Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 230 Bates Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 230 Bates Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

