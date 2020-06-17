All apartments in St. Paul
2276 Benson Avenue
Last updated January 22 2020 at 8:16 PM

2276 Benson Avenue

2276 West Benson Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2276 West Benson Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55116
Highland

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Another excellent listing from RentersWarehouse!!! This 1 bedroom 1 bathroom ground level condo will not last long. The home is in excellent condition: spacious layout, updated kitchen and bathroom, new floors,Â  garage, community pool, and patio great for entertaining friends and family, the list just goes on and on. The home is also located nearby excellent shopping/restaurants and major transportation routes. Snow removal and lawn care is included in the rent. Pet Policy: NO Pets.Â To set up a showing or for more information please visit www.showmojo.com/joshsolie767/galleryÂ 2276 Benson Ave Apt H St Paul MN 55116

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2276 Benson Avenue have any available units?
2276 Benson Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 2276 Benson Avenue have?
Some of 2276 Benson Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2276 Benson Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2276 Benson Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2276 Benson Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2276 Benson Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2276 Benson Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2276 Benson Avenue offers parking.
Does 2276 Benson Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2276 Benson Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2276 Benson Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2276 Benson Avenue has a pool.
Does 2276 Benson Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2276 Benson Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2276 Benson Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2276 Benson Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
