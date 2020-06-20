223 Bates Ave - Penthouse

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly air conditioning range

Penthouse unit in Dayton's Bluff. Amazing city views and rooftop deck. This incredible 2 bedroom and 1 bath unit is located near 94 and 35E for quick access through out the twin cities. Laundry in the apartment, one level living. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout, Large floor to ceiling window and a large deck with view of the city.



LEASE TERMS:

Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. Pets accepted based on owner's approval and with a $300 non-refundable pet fee. Owner pays for water, sewer, and trash Tenant is responsible for all other utilities. This home does not qualify for section 8.



RENTAL SCREENING GUILDLINES:

Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults Income of 3x the monthly rent or more Credit score of 600 or higher No felonies or violence related criminal convictions No previous evictions The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.



MANAGEMENT:

This home is professionally managed by Mauzy Properties. Mauzy Properties is a full service property manager and they provide tenants with a great rental experience. Streamlined application process, online rent payments, online repair requests and many more features and perks. Learn more at www.mauzyproperties.com or call 612-367-7848

Absolutely stunning Victorian mansion turned apartment building in Dayton's Bluff of St. Paul; right off of I-94 and Hwy 52--E 7th exit! This Augustus F. Gauger, architect. Schornstein Grocery & Saloon; Built in 1884 (1886 according to Ramsey County property tax records) has tons of character, charm, light, and space! Hardwood floors throughout with large floor to ceiling windows, small deck and large bathroom! A quiet and park-active neighborhood surrounds this property, leaving you to peace even within the Heart of St. Paul. No lack of light and warmth in this outstanding Victorian apartment!



Regions Hospital is a 5-minute jump and the Capitol only another 5 minutes! Colleges Macalester and Hamline also only ten minute drive! Closest laundromat is less than a mile away on 7th St.