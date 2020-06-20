All apartments in St. Paul
Find more places like 223 Bates Ave - Penthouse.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
223 Bates Ave - Penthouse
Last updated June 17 2020 at 12:24 AM

223 Bates Ave - Penthouse

223 North Bates Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Paul
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

223 North Bates Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55106
Dayton's Bluff

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
air conditioning
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
on-site laundry
Penthouse unit in Dayton's Bluff. Amazing city views and rooftop deck. This incredible 2 bedroom and 1 bath unit is located near 94 and 35E for quick access through out the twin cities. Laundry in the apartment, one level living. Beautiful hardwood floors throughout, Large floor to ceiling window and a large deck with view of the city.

LEASE TERMS:
Seeking a 12 month lease term or longer. Pets accepted based on owner's approval and with a $300 non-refundable pet fee. Owner pays for water, sewer, and trash Tenant is responsible for all other utilities. This home does not qualify for section 8.

RENTAL SCREENING GUILDLINES:
Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults Income of 3x the monthly rent or more Credit score of 600 or higher No felonies or violence related criminal convictions No previous evictions The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.

MANAGEMENT:
This home is professionally managed by Mauzy Properties. Mauzy Properties is a full service property manager and they provide tenants with a great rental experience. Streamlined application process, online rent payments, online repair requests and many more features and perks. Learn more at www.mauzyproperties.com or call 612-367-7848
Absolutely stunning Victorian mansion turned apartment building in Dayton's Bluff of St. Paul; right off of I-94 and Hwy 52--E 7th exit! This Augustus F. Gauger, architect. Schornstein Grocery & Saloon; Built in 1884 (1886 according to Ramsey County property tax records) has tons of character, charm, light, and space! Hardwood floors throughout with large floor to ceiling windows, small deck and large bathroom! A quiet and park-active neighborhood surrounds this property, leaving you to peace even within the Heart of St. Paul. No lack of light and warmth in this outstanding Victorian apartment!

Regions Hospital is a 5-minute jump and the Capitol only another 5 minutes! Colleges Macalester and Hamline also only ten minute drive! Closest laundromat is less than a mile away on 7th St.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 223 Bates Ave - Penthouse have any available units?
223 Bates Ave - Penthouse doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 223 Bates Ave - Penthouse have?
Some of 223 Bates Ave - Penthouse's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 223 Bates Ave - Penthouse currently offering any rent specials?
223 Bates Ave - Penthouse isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 223 Bates Ave - Penthouse pet-friendly?
Yes, 223 Bates Ave - Penthouse is pet friendly.
Does 223 Bates Ave - Penthouse offer parking?
No, 223 Bates Ave - Penthouse does not offer parking.
Does 223 Bates Ave - Penthouse have units with washers and dryers?
No, 223 Bates Ave - Penthouse does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 223 Bates Ave - Penthouse have a pool?
No, 223 Bates Ave - Penthouse does not have a pool.
Does 223 Bates Ave - Penthouse have accessible units?
No, 223 Bates Ave - Penthouse does not have accessible units.
Does 223 Bates Ave - Penthouse have units with dishwashers?
No, 223 Bates Ave - Penthouse does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Evergreen East - 1293
1293 Hazelwood Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
Rayette Lofts
261 5th St E
St. Paul, MN 55101
MacLaren Hill
1351 Carling Dr
St. Paul, MN 55108
Straus Lofts
350 Sibley St
St. Paul, MN 55101
Mears Park Place
401 Sibley St
St. Paul, MN 55101
Irvine Exchange
200 Exchange Street South
St. Paul, MN 55102
L and O
215 Dunlap St S
St. Paul, MN 55105
RAY
2323 Charles Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55114

Similar Pages

St. Paul 1 BedroomsSt. Paul 2 Bedrooms
St. Paul Apartments with ParkingSt. Paul Pet Friendly Places
St. Paul Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandPayne PhalenDowntown St. Paul
North Of MarylandProsperity HeightsWest Seventh
Macalester GrovelandSt. Anthony

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Metropolitan State UniversitySaint Paul College
Mitchell Hamline School of Law