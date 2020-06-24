All apartments in St. Paul
2166 Randolph Avenue #2
Last updated May 28 2019 at 10:53 AM

2166 Randolph Avenue #2

2166 Randolph Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

2166 Randolph Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55105
Highland

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
bike storage
bbq/grill
Rare Highland Village condo!! Dont miss out on this opportunity to live so close to st. kates/the Mississippi and st thomas! - Charming, free flowing Sun filled upper level condo. Very spacious condo--lives large. Updated Kitchen with new Maple cabinets and granite. In-unit laundry/bonus room. Shared spaces: lots of storage in basement, outdoor patio w/ BBQ grill & fixed bike racks. One stall in shared 2 car garage. Superb location--Highland village, Mississippi River, St. Kates and St. Thomas nearby. Easy access to I 94 & 35E. Quick move-in possible! No pets please!

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4784620)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2166 Randolph Avenue #2 have any available units?
2166 Randolph Avenue #2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 2166 Randolph Avenue #2 have?
Some of 2166 Randolph Avenue #2's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2166 Randolph Avenue #2 currently offering any rent specials?
2166 Randolph Avenue #2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2166 Randolph Avenue #2 pet-friendly?
No, 2166 Randolph Avenue #2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 2166 Randolph Avenue #2 offer parking?
Yes, 2166 Randolph Avenue #2 offers parking.
Does 2166 Randolph Avenue #2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2166 Randolph Avenue #2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2166 Randolph Avenue #2 have a pool?
No, 2166 Randolph Avenue #2 does not have a pool.
Does 2166 Randolph Avenue #2 have accessible units?
No, 2166 Randolph Avenue #2 does not have accessible units.
Does 2166 Randolph Avenue #2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 2166 Randolph Avenue #2 does not have units with dishwashers.
