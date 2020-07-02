2151 Londin Lane E

Amenities

2 bed 1 bath duplex bordering Oakdale and St Paul available April 1st! Home features a spacious eat in kitchen with sliding door to the patio and fenced in back yard, a bright living room, nicely updated bathroom and 2 great size bedrooms. Master bedroom has 2 large closets! The home also includes in-unit, full size laundry and 1 space of the 2 car driveway. Garage to be available in late Spring. Tenants are responsible for lawn/snow care and utilities. $55 Application fee per Adult over 18. Admin fee $150. if approved for occupancy, $7 monthly processing fee. **VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE** Visit the renters warehouse website, property search for a video walk through. Due to Covid-19 Health and Safety concerns, and government orders, in person showings are not available until April 11th. Home is not participating in the section 8 approval process at this time.