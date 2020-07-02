All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated April 10 2020 at 5:45 PM

2151 Londin Lane E

2151 Londin Lane · No Longer Available
Location

2151 Londin Lane, St. Paul, MN 55119
Highwood

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
parking
garage
2 bed 1 bath duplex bordering Oakdale and St Paul available April 1st! Home features a spacious eat in kitchen with sliding door to the patio and fenced in back yard, a bright living room, nicely updated bathroom and 2 great size bedrooms. Master bedroom has 2 large closets! The home also includes in-unit, full size laundry and 1 space of the 2 car driveway. Garage to be available in late Spring. Tenants are responsible for lawn/snow care and utilities. $55 Application fee per Adult over 18. Admin fee $150. if approved for occupancy, $7 monthly processing fee. **VIRTUAL TOUR AVAILABLE** Visit the renters warehouse website, property search for a video walk through. Due to Covid-19 Health and Safety concerns, and government orders, in person showings are not available until April 11th. Home is not participating in the section 8 approval process at this time.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2151 Londin Lane E have any available units?
2151 Londin Lane E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
Is 2151 Londin Lane E currently offering any rent specials?
2151 Londin Lane E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2151 Londin Lane E pet-friendly?
No, 2151 Londin Lane E is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 2151 Londin Lane E offer parking?
Yes, 2151 Londin Lane E offers parking.
Does 2151 Londin Lane E have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2151 Londin Lane E does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2151 Londin Lane E have a pool?
No, 2151 Londin Lane E does not have a pool.
Does 2151 Londin Lane E have accessible units?
No, 2151 Londin Lane E does not have accessible units.
Does 2151 Londin Lane E have units with dishwashers?
No, 2151 Londin Lane E does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2151 Londin Lane E have units with air conditioning?
No, 2151 Londin Lane E does not have units with air conditioning.

