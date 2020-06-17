All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:16 PM

2079 St Clair Ave

2079 Saint Clair Avenue · (612) 244-5885 ext. 000
Location

2079 Saint Clair Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55105
Macalester - Groveland

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 2079 St Clair Ave · Avail. now

$2,345

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
online portal
Beautiful Highland Park Single Family Home - Another great listing from Chance and Housing Hub! Call 612-244-5885 for video walkthrough and more information.

Available 7/1. This single family home is located just west of Cleveland Ave on Saint Clair. Large 3 season porch greets your guests as they enter your home. Carpet in living room and dining room being replaced with new hardwood floors! Plenty of built ins and buffet in dining room. Main level kitchen has new stainless steel appliances, dishwasher, electric range, and built in microwave. Sunny breakfast nook off of kitchen overlooking backyard. Main level carpeted bedroom with 1/2 bath.

Upper level has 2 large bedrooms. 1 carpeted and 1 with hardwood floors. Both have large closets with lots of built ins. Updated full bathroom on upper level with jacuzzi tub and separate shower. Built in closet space for all linens and toiletries.

Gardener's dream with multiple planting beds in terraced front entrance. Mature apple tree in parially fenced back yard. Dogs accepted with monthly pet rent and one time pet fee. Certain size/breed restrictions apply. Sorry no cats. Clean unfinished basement with plenty of storage and washer/dryer included.

Central AC. 2 off street parking spots and 2 single stall garages included. Tenant responsible for electric, gas, heat, and trash. Tenant also responsible for lawn care and snow removal.

Walking distance to Mississippi River Trails, Groveland Park, and Groveland Park Elementary School. Short distance to all retail and restaurants on Grand Ave. Easy access to I94 and downtown Saint Paul.

This is a professionally managed building from the folks at Housing Hub where secure online portal makes paying rent and requesting mainteance a breeze.

Call Chance at 612-244-5885 for a video walkthrough or with any additional questions.

Application Criteria:
1. Minimum credit score of 700+
2. 2 Years excellent verifiable rental history.
3. No criminal background
4. Monthly household income must be 2.5x the monthly rent

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5658974)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

