All apartments in St. Paul
Find more places like 2014 Montreal Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
2014 Montreal Avenue
Last updated March 19 2020 at 5:38 PM

2014 Montreal Avenue

2014 Montreal Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Paul
See all
Highland
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2014 Montreal Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55116
Highland

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
elevator
parking
pool
garage
Available April 1st! Luxury 3Bed/3Bath Townhouse. Amazing location steps from Highland Village and River Rd. Freeway access mins away. Spacious open main level with formal living/dining room, great for entertaining, lots of natural light. Gourmet Kitchen with granite, cherry cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Nice balcony off the kitchen. Gas Fireplace, 2nd-floor laundry. Amazing master suite. Lower level bonus room. 2 car attached garage. Tenant is responsible for water/sewer, electric, gas. Trash, lawn, snow removal included. Pets welcome with additional pet deposit. (Monthly Rent $2395, Security deposit $2395) (One-time admin fee due at lease signing & $7 monthly P&R fee) Please book all showings online. https://showmojo.com/832585fdc9/gallery

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2014 Montreal Avenue have any available units?
2014 Montreal Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 2014 Montreal Avenue have?
Some of 2014 Montreal Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2014 Montreal Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
2014 Montreal Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2014 Montreal Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 2014 Montreal Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 2014 Montreal Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 2014 Montreal Avenue offers parking.
Does 2014 Montreal Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2014 Montreal Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2014 Montreal Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 2014 Montreal Avenue has a pool.
Does 2014 Montreal Avenue have accessible units?
No, 2014 Montreal Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 2014 Montreal Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 2014 Montreal Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
Rental References for Your Apartment Application. Who to Select?
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Parkview - 1236
1236 Hazelwood Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
The Donegan
241 East Kellogg Boulevard
St. Paul, MN 55101
Park Vista - 1457
1457 Arlington Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55106
Cedar Park Apartments
1286 Hazelwood St
St. Paul, MN 55106
Evergreen East - 1283
1283 Hazelwood Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
Hampden Square
2333 Long Ave
St. Paul, MN 55114
The Parkside
250 5th St E
St. Paul, MN 55101
Pine Tree Park
828 Hazel St N
St. Paul, MN 55119

Similar Pages

St. Paul 1 BedroomsSt. Paul 2 Bedrooms
St. Paul Apartments with ParkingSt. Paul Pet Friendly Places
St. Paul Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandPayne PhalenDowntown St. Paul
North Of MarylandProsperity HeightsWest Seventh
Macalester GrovelandSt. Anthony

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Metropolitan State UniversitySaint Paul College
Mitchell Hamline School of Law