2014 Montreal Avenue

Available April 1st! Luxury 3Bed/3Bath Townhouse. Amazing location steps from Highland Village and River Rd. Freeway access mins away. Spacious open main level with formal living/dining room, great for entertaining, lots of natural light. Gourmet Kitchen with granite, cherry cabinets, and stainless steel appliances. Nice balcony off the kitchen. Gas Fireplace, 2nd-floor laundry. Amazing master suite. Lower level bonus room. 2 car attached garage. Tenant is responsible for water/sewer, electric, gas. Trash, lawn, snow removal included. Pets welcome with additional pet deposit. (Monthly Rent $2395, Security deposit $2395) (One-time admin fee due at lease signing & $7 monthly P&R fee) Please book all showings online. https://showmojo.com/832585fdc9/gallery