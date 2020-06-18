Amenities

193 Congress St W - Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 Upper Level 1 Bedroom Duplex on Great Block in St. Paul - 193 Congress is a 1 bedroom 1 Bathroom upper level of a duplex. This unit has hardwood floors throughout and is very clean and cozy.



-off-street parking/garage

-laundry on site

-water and trash included

-tenant pays gas and electric



Call Ryan for more info or a showing!



651-955-7790



Application fee is $45 per adult which can be found at

www.blackbridgemn.com



Rental Criteria:

Credit Score: 600+

Income: 2.5 times rent

NO Felonies, Evictions or UD's



No Pets Allowed



