All apartments in St. Paul
Find more places like 193 Congress St W.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
193 Congress St W
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:11 AM

193 Congress St W

193 West Congress Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Paul
See all
Riverview
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

193 West Congress Street, St. Paul, MN 55107
Riverview

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
garage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
193 Congress St W - Unit 2 Available 08/01/20 Upper Level 1 Bedroom Duplex on Great Block in St. Paul - 193 Congress is a 1 bedroom 1 Bathroom upper level of a duplex. This unit has hardwood floors throughout and is very clean and cozy.

-off-street parking/garage
-laundry on site
-water and trash included
-tenant pays gas and electric

Call Ryan for more info or a showing!

651-955-7790

Application fee is $45 per adult which can be found at
www.blackbridgemn.com

Rental Criteria:
Credit Score: 600+
Income: 2.5 times rent
NO Felonies, Evictions or UD's

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5407610)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 193 Congress St W have any available units?
193 Congress St W doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 193 Congress St W have?
Some of 193 Congress St W's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 193 Congress St W currently offering any rent specials?
193 Congress St W isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 193 Congress St W pet-friendly?
No, 193 Congress St W is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 193 Congress St W offer parking?
Yes, 193 Congress St W does offer parking.
Does 193 Congress St W have units with washers and dryers?
No, 193 Congress St W does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 193 Congress St W have a pool?
No, 193 Congress St W does not have a pool.
Does 193 Congress St W have accessible units?
No, 193 Congress St W does not have accessible units.
Does 193 Congress St W have units with dishwashers?
No, 193 Congress St W does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Best Cities for Pets 2019
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
12 Questions To Ask When Renting An Apartment
Smooth Moves: 12 Steps to a Successful Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Pioneer Endicott
141 4th St E
St. Paul, MN 55101
Cottage Terrace - 1365
1365 West Cottage Ave
St. Paul, MN 55117
Pine Tree Park - 820
820 Hazel Street North
St. Paul, MN 55119
MacLaren Hill
1351 Carling Dr
St. Paul, MN 55108
Lowertown Commons
298 4th St E
St. Paul, MN 55101
RAY
2323 Charles Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55114
Harper Apartments
150 Snelling Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55104
Highland Ridge Apartments
2285 Stewart Ave
St. Paul, MN 55116

Similar Pages

St. Paul 1 BedroomsSt. Paul 2 Bedrooms
St. Paul Apartments with ParkingSt. Paul Pet Friendly Places
St. Paul Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandPayne PhalenDowntown St. Paul
North Of MarylandProsperity HeightsWest Seventh
Macalester GrovelandSt. Anthony

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Metropolitan State UniversitySaint Paul College
Mitchell Hamline School of Law