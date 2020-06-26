All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated June 25 2020 at 9:36 AM

1926 Sherwood Ave

1926 Sherwood Avenue · (651) 337-9050
Location

1926 Sherwood Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55119
Southern Hayden Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 1926 Sherwood Ave · Avail. Aug 1

$1,650

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 1388 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
1926 Sherwood Ave Available 08/01/20 Beautifully Renovated Single Family Home on Quiet Street- Don't Miss this Gem! - Another Fabulous Listing by Katie and Housing Hub!

Don't Wait- This Home Won't Last! Kick back and relax in your completely remodeled home with the latest updates. Walk into a fresh 3 season porch and into a huge open living room with tons of windows and light. The kitchen has been updated with a gorgeous mosaic back-splash, black granite counter tops with a center island, custom cabinets and the latest appliances. The kitchen opens up into a spacious dining room and a private backyard with a deck. There is one bedroom and 1/2 bath on the main floor. The second level offers 3 large bedrooms with generous closet space and a huge renovated bathroom with gorgeous hand laid stone and granite. Stay cool with central heat and air. Park your vehicle in the one car garage or extra the off-street parking in the back.

Tenant is responsible for all utilities as well as the lawn care and snow removal.

This location can't be beat as it is tucked away in a quiet neighborhood but still just 10 minutes to downtown St Paul and 15 minutes to downtown Mpls, therefore very close to several major freeways such as Hwy 36, 35E, and 694. Conveniently located near Maplewood Mall, Cub Foods, and many restaurants and local shops, and mere blocks away from Hazel Park Rec Center, Phalen Park and Rec Center, and Eastside Heritage Park.

This is a professionally managed building from the folks at Housing Hub. Secure Online Tenant Portals makes paying rent and scheduling maintenance a breeze. Housing Hub wants to provide you with a great living experience!

Please call or text KATIE AT 651.337.9050. Make sure to mention this address when leaving a message or sending a text.

Applications can be found online at www.housinghubmn.com and are $45 per adult. Here is our application selection criteria for your review:

1. Preferred credit score of 650 or above
2. Good rental history - No evictions, UDs or judgments
3. Clean criminal history - No felonies
4. Income should be 2.5 times the rent

All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

(RLNE4916664)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1926 Sherwood Ave have any available units?
1926 Sherwood Ave has a unit available for $1,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 1926 Sherwood Ave have?
Some of 1926 Sherwood Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1926 Sherwood Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1926 Sherwood Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1926 Sherwood Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1926 Sherwood Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1926 Sherwood Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1926 Sherwood Ave offers parking.
Does 1926 Sherwood Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1926 Sherwood Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1926 Sherwood Ave have a pool?
No, 1926 Sherwood Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1926 Sherwood Ave have accessible units?
No, 1926 Sherwood Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1926 Sherwood Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1926 Sherwood Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
