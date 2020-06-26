Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

1926 Sherwood Ave Available 08/01/20 Beautifully Renovated Single Family Home on Quiet Street- Don't Miss this Gem! - Another Fabulous Listing by Katie and Housing Hub!



Don't Wait- This Home Won't Last! Kick back and relax in your completely remodeled home with the latest updates. Walk into a fresh 3 season porch and into a huge open living room with tons of windows and light. The kitchen has been updated with a gorgeous mosaic back-splash, black granite counter tops with a center island, custom cabinets and the latest appliances. The kitchen opens up into a spacious dining room and a private backyard with a deck. There is one bedroom and 1/2 bath on the main floor. The second level offers 3 large bedrooms with generous closet space and a huge renovated bathroom with gorgeous hand laid stone and granite. Stay cool with central heat and air. Park your vehicle in the one car garage or extra the off-street parking in the back.



Tenant is responsible for all utilities as well as the lawn care and snow removal.



This location can't be beat as it is tucked away in a quiet neighborhood but still just 10 minutes to downtown St Paul and 15 minutes to downtown Mpls, therefore very close to several major freeways such as Hwy 36, 35E, and 694. Conveniently located near Maplewood Mall, Cub Foods, and many restaurants and local shops, and mere blocks away from Hazel Park Rec Center, Phalen Park and Rec Center, and Eastside Heritage Park.



This is a professionally managed building from the folks at Housing Hub. Secure Online Tenant Portals makes paying rent and scheduling maintenance a breeze. Housing Hub wants to provide you with a great living experience!



Please call or text KATIE AT 651.337.9050. Make sure to mention this address when leaving a message or sending a text.



Applications can be found online at www.housinghubmn.com and are $45 per adult. Here is our application selection criteria for your review:



1. Preferred credit score of 650 or above

2. Good rental history - No evictions, UDs or judgments

3. Clean criminal history - No felonies

4. Income should be 2.5 times the rent



All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



