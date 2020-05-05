1875 Cottage Ave E

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony range recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Cute, 1.5 story, 2 bedroom property with easy access to Hwy 694 and 36 and near Maplewood Mall.

Newer living room carpet and hardwood floors in the upper level.

Main level has the living room with built-in storage and eat in kitchen. Kitchen has a center island and all appliances including dishwasher and gas range.

Private deck off the kitchen overlooking backyard.

2 bedrooms and bath upstairs and updated shower is in the basement along with washer and dryer and chest freezer.

Detached 2 car heated garage as well as central air in home.

Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for lawn care and snow removal.The City of St Paul now requires that the trash billing is sent to the owner, therefore, $50 per month has been added to the rent for trash. You will pay all other utilities as well as be responsible for lawn care and snow removal.

No smoking in this home.



Required Monthly Benefit Package $25 per month. Copy and paste the following URL to view details and for application://www.minneapolispropertymanagement.net/rental-application. Tenant is required to have a min $100,000 tenant liability coverage or renter's insurance or coverage will be put in place. NON-REFUNDABLE LEASE PROCESSING FEE: $75.00 due with first months rent.Tenant pays all utilities, and is responsible for lawn care and snow removal. Don't miss.



PETS - Cats & dogs are allowed for a fee of $25 pet rent per month. There is also a $20 pet application fee for the first pet and $15 for any additional pets.



**We do not allow certain types of dogs that may have violent tendencies if mixed with other dogs. Examples of dogs not allowed are Pit Bulls, Rottweillers, Dobermans, German Shepherds, Presa Canarios, Huskies, Chows or mixed breed with any of the above. Owners reserve the right to deny any dog.



NO smoking.



No Section 8.



Estimated Utilities

Gas $30

Electric $100

Water $30