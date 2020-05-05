All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated October 31 2019 at 12:02 PM

1875 Cottage Ave E

1875 Cottage Avenue East · No Longer Available
Location

1875 Cottage Avenue East, St. Paul, MN 55119
Southern Hayden Heights

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Cute, 1.5 story, 2 bedroom property with easy access to Hwy 694 and 36 and near Maplewood Mall.
Newer living room carpet and hardwood floors in the upper level.
Main level has the living room with built-in storage and eat in kitchen. Kitchen has a center island and all appliances including dishwasher and gas range.
Private deck off the kitchen overlooking backyard.
2 bedrooms and bath upstairs and updated shower is in the basement along with washer and dryer and chest freezer.
Detached 2 car heated garage as well as central air in home.
Tenant pays all utilities and is responsible for lawn care and snow removal.The City of St Paul now requires that the trash billing is sent to the owner, therefore, $50 per month has been added to the rent for trash. You will pay all other utilities as well as be responsible for lawn care and snow removal.
No smoking in this home.

Required Monthly Benefit Package $25 per month. Copy and paste the following URL to view details and for application://www.minneapolispropertymanagement.net/rental-application. Tenant is required to have a min $100,000 tenant liability coverage or renter's insurance or coverage will be put in place. NON-REFUNDABLE LEASE PROCESSING FEE: $75.00 due with first months rent.Tenant pays all utilities, and is responsible for lawn care and snow removal. Don't miss.

PETS - Cats & dogs are allowed for a fee of $25 pet rent per month. There is also a $20 pet application fee for the first pet and $15 for any additional pets.

**We do not allow certain types of dogs that may have violent tendencies if mixed with other dogs. Examples of dogs not allowed are Pit Bulls, Rottweillers, Dobermans, German Shepherds, Presa Canarios, Huskies, Chows or mixed breed with any of the above. Owners reserve the right to deny any dog.

NO smoking.

No Section 8.

Estimated Utilities
Gas $30
Electric $100
Water $30

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1875 Cottage Ave E have any available units?
1875 Cottage Ave E doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 1875 Cottage Ave E have?
Some of 1875 Cottage Ave E's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1875 Cottage Ave E currently offering any rent specials?
1875 Cottage Ave E is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1875 Cottage Ave E pet-friendly?
Yes, 1875 Cottage Ave E is pet friendly.
Does 1875 Cottage Ave E offer parking?
Yes, 1875 Cottage Ave E offers parking.
Does 1875 Cottage Ave E have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1875 Cottage Ave E offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1875 Cottage Ave E have a pool?
No, 1875 Cottage Ave E does not have a pool.
Does 1875 Cottage Ave E have accessible units?
No, 1875 Cottage Ave E does not have accessible units.
Does 1875 Cottage Ave E have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1875 Cottage Ave E has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
