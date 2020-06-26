1760 Juliet Ave

Amenities
Available 08/01/19 3BD Renovated Mac-Groveland Home for Lease - Property Id: 120479
Say hello to this darling and completely renovated home in the heart of walkable Mac-Groveland. Blocks from Mattocks Park, public transportation, restaurants and shopping. You'll enjoy the convenience of urban living with the benefit of a fenced in yard, light + bright interior and stunning upgrades. The home has brand new windows, all new plumbing + electrical, gorgeous black stainless appliances, quartz countertops, custom cabinetry, refinished hardwood floors and more.
