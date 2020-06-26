1760 Juliet Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher garbage disposal hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Available 08/01/19 3BD Renovated Mac-Groveland Home for Lease - Property Id: 120479



Say hello to this darling and completely renovated home in the heart of walkable Mac-Groveland. Blocks from Mattocks Park, public transportation, restaurants and shopping. You'll enjoy the convenience of urban living with the benefit of a fenced in yard, light + bright interior and stunning upgrades. The home has brand new windows, all new plumbing + electrical, gorgeous black stainless appliances, quartz countertops, custom cabinetry, refinished hardwood floors and more.



Up to 3 pets allowed in any home!



