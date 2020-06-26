All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated June 1 2019 at 10:27 AM

1760 Juliet Ave

1760 Juliet Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1760 Juliet Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55105
Macalester - Groveland

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Available 08/01/19 3BD Renovated Mac-Groveland Home for Lease - Property Id: 120479

Text the cities you are looking to live in to (763) 445-9131 for our most up to date list of homes.

Say hello to this darling and completely renovated home in the heart of walkable Mac-Groveland. Blocks from Mattocks Park, public transportation, restaurants and shopping. You'll enjoy the convenience of urban living with the benefit of a fenced in yard, light + bright interior and stunning upgrades. The home has brand new windows, all new plumbing + electrical, gorgeous black stainless appliances, quartz countertops, custom cabinetry, refinished hardwood floors and more.

Up to 3 pets allowed in any home!

We have lots of homes to choose from! Text the cities you are looking to live in to Brian w National Realty Guild : (763) 445-9131 for a tailored list of the latest homes in your area.

St Paul, Eagan, Minneapolis, Highland, Summit

*Home is for sale, to rent this home it would first need to be purchased and rented back to you
** Broker reciprocity thanks to Fazendin Realtors
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/120479
Property Id 120479

(RLNE4880323)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

