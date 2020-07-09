All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated June 10 2020 at 7:30 AM

1734 Stillwater Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1734 Stillwater Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55106
Western Hazel Park

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
accepts section 8
Located in quiet residential neighborhood in the far end of East St. Paul, this home is a 2 bedroom, 1 bath house with lots to offer. Spacious, open living room leads into the dining room. The kitchen is good sized with newer finishes. Two bedrooms are separated with the bathroom in between, which makes for great privacy!

Rental Criteria- No criminal or Unlawful Detainers/Evictions, positive landlord reference required (if you are currently renting), credit score 600, minimum monthly income of 3x the monthly rent amount.

Application fee is 45.00 per adult 18 and older. Sorry, this home does not currently meet housing subsidy or Section 8 program standards.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1734 Stillwater Ave have any available units?
1734 Stillwater Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
Is 1734 Stillwater Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1734 Stillwater Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1734 Stillwater Ave pet-friendly?
No, 1734 Stillwater Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 1734 Stillwater Ave offer parking?
No, 1734 Stillwater Ave does not offer parking.
Does 1734 Stillwater Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1734 Stillwater Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1734 Stillwater Ave have a pool?
No, 1734 Stillwater Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1734 Stillwater Ave have accessible units?
No, 1734 Stillwater Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1734 Stillwater Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1734 Stillwater Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1734 Stillwater Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 1734 Stillwater Ave does not have units with air conditioning.

