1734 Stillwater Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities accepts section 8

Located in quiet residential neighborhood in the far end of East St. Paul, this home is a 2 bedroom, 1 bath house with lots to offer. Spacious, open living room leads into the dining room. The kitchen is good sized with newer finishes. Two bedrooms are separated with the bathroom in between, which makes for great privacy!



Rental Criteria- No criminal or Unlawful Detainers/Evictions, positive landlord reference required (if you are currently renting), credit score 600, minimum monthly income of 3x the monthly rent amount.



Application fee is 45.00 per adult 18 and older. Sorry, this home does not currently meet housing subsidy or Section 8 program standards.