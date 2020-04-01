Amenities

1677 Sherburne Ave. Available 08/01/19 Recently Renovated 3 Bedroom House in Midway near Green Line - Another great listing from Steve S. and Housing Hub!



This large 3 bedroom home is tucked back into the heart of Midway and just a short walk to the Light Rail to get you downtown Minneapolis or Saint Paul. Close to shopping for anything you need and a diverse amount of restaurants and easy access to the highway to get you anywhere quickly.



The house sits on a large lot with a fully fenced in back yard, over-sized two car garage, and fire pit. Three upstairs bedrooms, renovated kitchen with new cabinets, countertops and appliances, formal dining room, newer windows, newer paint and the list goes on!



Tenants are responsible for all utilities gas, electricity, water and trash ($45 monthly) as well as lawn care and snow removal.



This home is pet-friendly, however some breed restrictions and pet deposit and fees will apply.



This is a professionally managed home from the folks at Housing Hub. Online access makes applying, paying rent and scheduling maintenance a breeze. Housing Hub wants to provide you with a great living experience!



Apply online at www.housinghubmn.com. $45 per adult. Call or text Steve S. at 952-288-1227 to schedule a showing!



Here is our application selection criteria for your review:

1. Preferred credit score of 650 or above

2. Good rental history - No evictions, UDs or judgments

3. Clean criminal history - No felonies

4. Income should be 2.5 times the rent verified by paystubs



All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



