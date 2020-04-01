All apartments in St. Paul
Find more places like 1677 Sherburne Ave..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
1677 Sherburne Ave.
Last updated June 14 2019 at 10:26 AM

1677 Sherburne Ave.

1677 Sherburne Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Paul
See all
Hamline - Midway
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1677 Sherburne Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55104
Hamline - Midway

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fire pit
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
fire pit
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
1677 Sherburne Ave. Available 08/01/19 Recently Renovated 3 Bedroom House in Midway near Green Line - Another great listing from Steve S. and Housing Hub!

This large 3 bedroom home is tucked back into the heart of Midway and just a short walk to the Light Rail to get you downtown Minneapolis or Saint Paul. Close to shopping for anything you need and a diverse amount of restaurants and easy access to the highway to get you anywhere quickly.

The house sits on a large lot with a fully fenced in back yard, over-sized two car garage, and fire pit. Three upstairs bedrooms, renovated kitchen with new cabinets, countertops and appliances, formal dining room, newer windows, newer paint and the list goes on!

Tenants are responsible for all utilities gas, electricity, water and trash ($45 monthly) as well as lawn care and snow removal.

This home is pet-friendly, however some breed restrictions and pet deposit and fees will apply.

This is a professionally managed home from the folks at Housing Hub. Online access makes applying, paying rent and scheduling maintenance a breeze. Housing Hub wants to provide you with a great living experience!

Apply online at www.housinghubmn.com. $45 per adult. Call or text Steve S. at 952-288-1227 to schedule a showing!

Here is our application selection criteria for your review:
1. Preferred credit score of 650 or above
2. Good rental history - No evictions, UDs or judgments
3. Clean criminal history - No felonies
4. Income should be 2.5 times the rent verified by paystubs

All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.

(RLNE2425236)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1677 Sherburne Ave. have any available units?
1677 Sherburne Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 1677 Sherburne Ave. have?
Some of 1677 Sherburne Ave.'s amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1677 Sherburne Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
1677 Sherburne Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1677 Sherburne Ave. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1677 Sherburne Ave. is pet friendly.
Does 1677 Sherburne Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 1677 Sherburne Ave. offers parking.
Does 1677 Sherburne Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1677 Sherburne Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1677 Sherburne Ave. have a pool?
No, 1677 Sherburne Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 1677 Sherburne Ave. have accessible units?
No, 1677 Sherburne Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 1677 Sherburne Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1677 Sherburne Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Town & Country Apartments
2214 Marshall Avenue
St. Paul, MN 55104
Ford Parkway Apartments
1912 Ford Pkwy
St. Paul, MN 55116
Rolling Hills
1332 Mississippi St
St. Paul, MN 55130
Straus Lofts
350 Sibley St
St. Paul, MN 55101
Como Park Apartments
1385 W Jessamine Ave
St. Paul, MN 55108
Cottage Terrace
330 Cottage Ave W
St. Paul, MN 55117
Custom House
180 Kellogg Blvd E
St. Paul, MN 55101
Villages on McKnight
177 McKnight Rd N
St. Paul, MN 55119

Similar Pages

St. Paul 1 BedroomsSt. Paul 2 Bedrooms
St. Paul Apartments with ParkingSt. Paul Pet Friendly Places
St. Paul Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandPayne PhalenDowntown St. Paul
North Of MarylandProsperity HeightsWest Seventh
Macalester GrovelandSt. Anthony

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Metropolitan State UniversitySaint Paul College
Mitchell Hamline School of Law