1655 Hubbard Ave

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Check out this 6 bed Across the Street from Hamline University! Two Kitchens, deck, garage, 2 bathrooms Great location near Hamline University, Saint Thomas, Macalester, and Saint Catherines. June 1st 2020- May 26th 2021



Pets are welcome CATS AND DOGS! Lease start June 1st, 2020- Deposit: one months rent.



SPECIAL: $75 Application fee waived if you apply before Thanksgiving! $150 lease signing fee. Set up your showing today and don’t miss out.



Utilities: Tenants All



Included: Lawn care



st paul, saint paul, hamline university, campus, affordable, college housing, 4 bedroom, four bed, hardwood, spacious, updated, college, twin cities, student boarding,



Lease Details: 12 Month Lease Starting June 1st - Close By Hamline University