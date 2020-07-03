All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated November 5 2019 at 10:10 PM

1655 Hubbard Ave

1655 Hubbard Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1655 Hubbard Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55104
Hamline - Midway

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Check out this 6 bed Across the Street from Hamline University! Two Kitchens, deck, garage, 2 bathrooms Great location near Hamline University, Saint Thomas, Macalester, and Saint Catherines. June 1st 2020- May 26th 2021

Pets are welcome CATS AND DOGS! Lease start June 1st, 2020- Deposit: one months rent.

SPECIAL: $75 Application fee waived if you apply before Thanksgiving! $150 lease signing fee. Set up your showing today and don’t miss out.

Utilities: Tenants All

Included: Lawn care

st paul, saint paul, hamline university, campus, affordable, college housing, 4 bedroom, four bed, hardwood, spacious, updated, college, twin cities, student boarding,

Lease Details: 12 Month Lease Starting June 1st - Close By Hamline University

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1655 Hubbard Ave have any available units?
1655 Hubbard Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 1655 Hubbard Ave have?
Some of 1655 Hubbard Ave's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1655 Hubbard Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1655 Hubbard Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1655 Hubbard Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1655 Hubbard Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1655 Hubbard Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1655 Hubbard Ave offers parking.
Does 1655 Hubbard Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1655 Hubbard Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1655 Hubbard Ave have a pool?
No, 1655 Hubbard Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1655 Hubbard Ave have accessible units?
No, 1655 Hubbard Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1655 Hubbard Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1655 Hubbard Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

