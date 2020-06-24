1654 Sherburne Ave

Amenities

some paid utils range oven refrigerator

Available 05/01/19 Spacious apartment in Hamline/Midway - Property Id: 115951



Spacious duplex located in Hamline/Midway community available now! This property has over 1,000 sq. feet which includes 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Fully finished basement provides storage and recreational/entertainment space.



Off-street parking available. Conveniently located near colleges, universities, schools, parks and Midway shopping centers.

No Pets Allowed



