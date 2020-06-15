All apartments in St. Paul
Find more places like
1622 Van Buren Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
1622 Van Buren Ave
Last updated April 4 2020 at 12:43 PM

1622 Van Buren Ave

1622 Van Buren Avenue · (651) 408-2790
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
St. Paul
See all
Hamline - Midway
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1622 Van Buren Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55104
Hamline - Midway

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1622 Van Buren Ave · Avail. now

$1,700

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 1 Bath · 1600 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Stunning remodel in Saint Paul. $1700 + Utilities - Beautiful remodel on Van Buren Avenue in Saint Paul. Close to shops, transit and much more this house features a brand new kitchen, 2 brand new bathrooms, hardwood floors and designer paint colors. There is a large, useable basement with laundry and office/bonus room. The yard is large and there is off street parking. Please note that the garage is not included with the rental.

Pets will be considered on a case by case basis. A $30 Pet Rent and $250 Pet Deposit would be applicable.

This property is not certified to accept PHA housing vouchers.

All applicants over the age of 18 will be subject to the application process at a cost of $30 per adult. Applicants with evictions or criminal history will not be considered. For a full list of our requirements please contact us via email.

(RLNE5315223)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1622 Van Buren Ave have any available units?
1622 Van Buren Ave has a unit available for $1,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 1622 Van Buren Ave have?
Some of 1622 Van Buren Ave's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1622 Van Buren Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1622 Van Buren Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1622 Van Buren Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1622 Van Buren Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1622 Van Buren Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1622 Van Buren Ave does offer parking.
Does 1622 Van Buren Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1622 Van Buren Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1622 Van Buren Ave have a pool?
No, 1622 Van Buren Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1622 Van Buren Ave have accessible units?
No, 1622 Van Buren Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1622 Van Buren Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1622 Van Buren Ave does not have units with dishwashers.

Similar Listings

Johnson Parkway Apartments
1348 Ames Ave
St. Paul, MN 55106
The Donegan
241 East Kellogg Boulevard
St. Paul, MN 55101
McCarrons Village
83 California Ave W
St. Paul, MN 55117
The Burlington Apartments
1180 Cushing Cir
St. Paul, MN 55108
C&E Lofts and Flats
2410 University Ave W
St. Paul, MN 55114
Cedar Park Apartments
1286 Hazelwood St
St. Paul, MN 55106
Irvine Exchange
200 Exchange Street South
St. Paul, MN 55102
Lowertown Commons
298 4th St E
St. Paul, MN 55101

Similar Pages

St. Paul 1 BedroomsSt. Paul 2 BedroomsSt. Paul Apartments with ParkingSt. Paul Pet Friendly PlacesSt. Paul Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MNEden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MNEdina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandPayne PhalenDowntown St. PaulNorth Of MarylandProsperity HeightsWest SeventhMacalester GrovelandSt. Anthony

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline UniversityMetropolitan State UniversitySaint Paul CollegeMitchell Hamline School of Law