1622 Van Buren Ave.

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage

Stunning remodel in Saint Paul. $1700 + Utilities - Beautiful remodel on Van Buren Avenue in Saint Paul. Close to shops, transit and much more this house features a brand new kitchen, 2 brand new bathrooms, hardwood floors and designer paint colors. There is a large, useable basement with laundry and office/bonus room. The yard is large and there is off street parking. Please note that the garage is not included with the rental.



Pets will be considered on a case by case basis. A $30 Pet Rent and $250 Pet Deposit would be applicable.



This property is not certified to accept PHA housing vouchers.



All applicants over the age of 18 will be subject to the application process at a cost of $30 per adult. Applicants with evictions or criminal history will not be considered. For a full list of our requirements please contact us via email.



(RLNE5315223)