Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Only a stone's throw from the Mississippi, this quaint 2 bedroom 1 bath is the perfect place to call home. With almost all major appliances included, fenced in yard and lawn service & snow removal included, there is almost no better place to kick up your feet. Close enough to downtown you can have your retreat while still being close enough to the city! Available NOW! Schedule a tour today!