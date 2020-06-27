1594 Case Ave

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors pet friendly parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

Neat and clean Twin home in Greater East Side - Don't Miss Out - Available 04/1. Another great listing from Steve and Housing Hub!



This side by side duplex has been recently renovated for you. The unit has beautiful hardwood floors, dine-in kitchen with plenty of cabinet space, and a semi-finished basement for even more space for a den or office. Washer and dryer are in the unit, and a driveway for off-street parking.



Enjoy gardening? There's a fenced in garden space just waiting for a little TLC for spring plantings.



It's close to several city parks, walking paths and plenty of great restaurant options. It's a quick drive to the freeway as well as Maplewood Mall.



Tenants are only responsible for electricity and gas, as well as sharing the lawn care and snow shoveling duties with the other tenants.

Owner pays water/sewer and trash.



This is a professionally managed building from the folks at Housing Hub. Secure Online Tenant Portals makes paying rent and scheduling maintenance a breeze. Housing Hub wants to provide you with a great living experience!



This building is pet friendly, however, some breed restrictions and pet fees will apply. Applications can be found online at www.housinghubmn.com and are $45 per adult.



Please make sure to mention this address when leaving a message or sending a text. Call/text Steve S @ 952-288-1227 to schedule a showing!



Here is our application selection criteria for your review:

1. Preferred credit score of 650 or above

2. Good rental history - No evictions, UDs or judgments

3. Clean criminal history - No felonies

4. Income should be 2.5 times the rent verified by pay stubs



All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed.



(RLNE3717239)