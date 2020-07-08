All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated June 1 2020 at 10:44 PM

1447 Saint Clair Avenue

1447 Saint Clair Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1447 Saint Clair Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55105
Macalester - Groveland

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accepts section 8
fire pit
on-site laundry
parking
garage
This classic bungalow offers three bedrooms on the same floor, along with an updated bathroom and large living room. The kitchen features hardwood floors and an eat-in dining area as well as a pantry. New carpet and fresh, neutral paint. Fully fenced in back yard with firepit. Detached 1 car garage. St. Paul School District #625.

Lease Terms: Security deposit is equal to one month's rent amount. Tenant is responsible for all utilities as well as snow and lawn care. Pets may be accepted based on owner's approval and with a $300 non refundable pet fee. This home does not qualify for Section 8.

For additional information please use the link below for a YouTube video walkthrough of the home: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JMpUEG5fSjU

Rental Screening Guidelines:
Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults
Income of 3x the monthly rent or more
Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)
No felonies or violence related criminal convictions
No previous evictions

The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.
Classic Bungalo in Groveland Neighborhood!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1447 Saint Clair Avenue have any available units?
1447 Saint Clair Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 1447 Saint Clair Avenue have?
Some of 1447 Saint Clair Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1447 Saint Clair Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1447 Saint Clair Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1447 Saint Clair Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 1447 Saint Clair Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 1447 Saint Clair Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1447 Saint Clair Avenue offers parking.
Does 1447 Saint Clair Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1447 Saint Clair Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1447 Saint Clair Avenue have a pool?
No, 1447 Saint Clair Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1447 Saint Clair Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1447 Saint Clair Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1447 Saint Clair Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1447 Saint Clair Avenue has units with dishwashers.

