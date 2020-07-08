1447 Saint Clair Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher hardwood floors oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accepts section 8 fire pit on-site laundry parking garage

This classic bungalow offers three bedrooms on the same floor, along with an updated bathroom and large living room. The kitchen features hardwood floors and an eat-in dining area as well as a pantry. New carpet and fresh, neutral paint. Fully fenced in back yard with firepit. Detached 1 car garage. St. Paul School District #625.



Lease Terms: Security deposit is equal to one month's rent amount. Tenant is responsible for all utilities as well as snow and lawn care. Pets may be accepted based on owner's approval and with a $300 non refundable pet fee. This home does not qualify for Section 8.



For additional information please use the link below for a YouTube video walkthrough of the home: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JMpUEG5fSjU



Rental Screening Guidelines:

Background and Credit Checks are conducted on all adults

Income of 3x the monthly rent or more

Credit score of 600 or higher (under 600 can be considered with a double deposit)

No felonies or violence related criminal convictions

No previous evictions



The criteria above are not all inclusive and other factors may apply, it is only meant to be a guideline.

Classic Bungalo in Groveland Neighborhood!