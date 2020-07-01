1379 Idaho Ave E, St Paul

Amenities

Spacious side by side Duplex in nice and quiet neighborhood in St. Paul. Within walking distance of from Phalen Lake. Lots of windows all around for sunlight.



Recently refreshed with new paint and other updates. Move in ready. New flooring on main level with 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Main level has large living room, kitchen, and dinning room.



New tile flooring in family room on lower level. In-house laundry washer and dryer provided. Home has lots of space and storage; approximately 1400 sq. feet total. Central air. Detached garage.



Tenants are responsible for all utilities (electricity, gas, water, trash removal). 12-month lease minimum. Smoke-free. No pets.



Thanks.



Contact: six five one - four nine two - eight eight one one