Last updated November 7 2019 at 11:09 AM

1379 Idaho Ave E, St Paul

1379 East Idaho Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1379 East Idaho Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55106
Frost Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spacious side by side Duplex in nice and quiet neighborhood in St. Paul. Within walking distance of from Phalen Lake. Lots of windows all around for sunlight.

Recently refreshed with new paint and other updates. Move in ready. New flooring on main level with 2 bedrooms and 1 bathroom. Main level has large living room, kitchen, and dinning room.

New tile flooring in family room on lower level. In-house laundry washer and dryer provided. Home has lots of space and storage; approximately 1400 sq. feet total. Central air. Detached garage.

Tenants are responsible for all utilities (electricity, gas, water, trash removal). 12-month lease minimum. Smoke-free. No pets.

Thanks.

Contact: six five one - four nine two - eight eight one one

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

