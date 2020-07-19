1355 North Eustis Street - 1355-11

Amenities

on-site laundry pet friendly parking internet access range oven

Unit Amenities oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking internet access

***At this time, all of our showings on Thursdays and Fridays will be VIRTUAL SHOWINGS through a Zoom link during your scheduled showing time. After you have scheduled your showing for your preferred date and time, you will receive an email and calendar request with the login information for your Virtual Showing. Showings available on Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday will be in-person showings with Social Distancing practices enforced. ?Anybody viewing in-person is required to wear a face mask.***

Located in the historical site of St. Anthony / St. Paul area. Enjoy the beautiful and peaceful setting conveniently located with easy access to Highways 280, 35W, 94 and nearby colleges as well. Walking distance to the medical district, including Health Partners of St. Paul, as well as the Luther Seminary College, U of M-St. Paul and Mpls campus.

Pet Policy: No pets.

Screening criteria: Standard

Parking: Resident only permit parking. Off-street parking also available.

Laundry: Onsite Laundry.

Appliances: Fridge, stove/oven.

2nd floor:

Tenant pays electricity, cable, telephone and internet