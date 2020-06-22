All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1321 James Avenue

1321 James Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1321 James Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55105
Macalester - Groveland

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a3e34e70c4 ----
Filled with original detail and craftsmanship, it is evident this home has been lovingly cared for and wonderfully preserved inside and out. Yet new updates have been added exactly where you want them: new appliances and kitchen flooring, updated plumbing and electrical, modern heating and air, sidewalks, etc. The upper-level room is bright and sunny with windows in the front and back. The main level feels warm and cozy with original hardwood floors, thick crown molding and baseboards, wide brick fireplace, French windows and wood window casings. The wide-open basement offers both abundant possibilities and practical storage options. Located on a charming street in one of the greatest neighborhoods in Saint Paul, you will be close to everything. Dense with some of the region?s most notable universities, you can walk or bike to great libraries and book stores, coffee shops and restaurants, parks and trails, retail and groceries, entertainment and the arts, yoga and fitness, public transit and major highways? everything!

Available: NOW!

Lease Term: 12 Months

Utilities Included in Rent: None
Utilities Paid By Tenant: All Others
Normal Water Utility/Trash Fee: $95/month

Filter Replacement Program (if applicable): $20/month (A furnace filter will be delivered monthly to your doorstep. This saves 5%-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment.)

Pet Policy: No Pets

Note: All information provided is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. ANY AND ALL requests must be made and accepted in writing. Tenant to verify all information prior to signing lease. 2016, 33rd Company, Inc.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

