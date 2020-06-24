All apartments in St. Paul
Location

1320 Hubbard Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55104
Hamline - Midway

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
garage
pet friendly
1320 Hubbard Ave Available 05/01/19 House in Midway Available May 1, Hardwood Floors, Garage, Fenced Yard, Central A/C - Single family house available May 1 in Midway neighborhood. There's a bright 3 season porch on the front of the house. Hardwood floors in the living room, sun room and bedrooms. Kitchen overlooks the fenced back yard. There's a full bathroom conveniently located between the 2 bedrooms and off the kitchen.
There's a large unfinished attic that's great for storage. The basement is clean and dry with additional storage and laundry area. This house also has central air conditioning, a single stall detached garage and a fenced back yard.
Great neighborhood within walking distance of the green line light rail and blocks from Hamline University.

One dog is okay with a $25/month pet fee. Sorry no cats allowed.
$50 Application fee per Adult
We check income (gross household income of at least 3 times rent), rental history, credit (must be 600+) and background checks
Call Dakota at 612-298-6519 to schedule a showing

Agent: Dakota DeHaven
BROKER: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3931309)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1320 Hubbard Ave have any available units?
1320 Hubbard Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 1320 Hubbard Ave have?
Some of 1320 Hubbard Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1320 Hubbard Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1320 Hubbard Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1320 Hubbard Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1320 Hubbard Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1320 Hubbard Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1320 Hubbard Ave offers parking.
Does 1320 Hubbard Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1320 Hubbard Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1320 Hubbard Ave have a pool?
No, 1320 Hubbard Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1320 Hubbard Ave have accessible units?
No, 1320 Hubbard Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1320 Hubbard Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1320 Hubbard Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
