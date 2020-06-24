Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning extra storage hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities garage pet friendly

1320 Hubbard Ave Available 05/01/19 House in Midway Available May 1, Hardwood Floors, Garage, Fenced Yard, Central A/C - Single family house available May 1 in Midway neighborhood. There's a bright 3 season porch on the front of the house. Hardwood floors in the living room, sun room and bedrooms. Kitchen overlooks the fenced back yard. There's a full bathroom conveniently located between the 2 bedrooms and off the kitchen.

There's a large unfinished attic that's great for storage. The basement is clean and dry with additional storage and laundry area. This house also has central air conditioning, a single stall detached garage and a fenced back yard.

Great neighborhood within walking distance of the green line light rail and blocks from Hamline University.



One dog is okay with a $25/month pet fee. Sorry no cats allowed.

$50 Application fee per Adult

We check income (gross household income of at least 3 times rent), rental history, credit (must be 600+) and background checks

Call Dakota at 612-298-6519 to schedule a showing



Agent: Dakota DeHaven

BROKER: GUARDIAN PROPERTY MANAGEMENT AND SERVICES LLC



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE3931309)