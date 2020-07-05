All apartments in St. Paul
Find more places like 1306 Rice St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
1306 Rice St
Last updated December 18 2019 at 11:16 AM

1306 Rice St

1306 Rice Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
St. Paul
See all
North of Maryland
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1306 Rice Street, St. Paul, MN 55117
North of Maryland

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Another listing from Toni @ Renters Warehouse. This cozy 3BD/1BA in Saint Paul is available for IMMEDIATE MOVE IN!! This single family home includes kitchen, dining room, and living room on the main level. Upper level includes 3 bedroom and one bathroom. Lower level includes laundry as well as entertaining space. Tenant to pay all utilities and responsible for lawn/snow care. ASK ABOUT DISCOUNTS FOR LONGER TERM LEASE!! This property will not last long. (RENT: $1,300) (SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1,300) (ONE-TIME LEASE ADMIN FEE: $150) SORRY NO PETS. SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY USING THE LINK BELOW:

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1306 Rice St have any available units?
1306 Rice St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
Is 1306 Rice St currently offering any rent specials?
1306 Rice St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1306 Rice St pet-friendly?
No, 1306 Rice St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in St. Paul.
Does 1306 Rice St offer parking?
No, 1306 Rice St does not offer parking.
Does 1306 Rice St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1306 Rice St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1306 Rice St have a pool?
No, 1306 Rice St does not have a pool.
Does 1306 Rice St have accessible units?
No, 1306 Rice St does not have accessible units.
Does 1306 Rice St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1306 Rice St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1306 Rice St have units with air conditioning?
No, 1306 Rice St does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

McCarrons Village
83 California Ave W
St. Paul, MN 55117
Rolling Hills
1332 Mississippi St
St. Paul, MN 55130
Evergreen East - 1291
1291 Hazelwood Street
St. Paul, MN 55106
Como Park Apartments
1385 W Jessamine Ave
St. Paul, MN 55108
South Highland Apartments
1280 Davern St
St. Paul, MN 55116
John Snell Apartments
550 Snelling Avenue North
St. Paul, MN 55104
The Grove
246 Snelling Avenue South
St. Paul, MN 55105
The Kendrick
1353 Carling Dr
St. Paul, MN 55108

Similar Pages

St. Paul 1 BedroomsSt. Paul 2 Bedrooms
St. Paul Apartments with ParkingSt. Paul Pet Friendly Places
St. Paul Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandPayne PhalenDowntown St. Paul
North Of MarylandProsperity HeightsWest Seventh
Macalester GrovelandSt. Anthony

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Metropolitan State UniversitySaint Paul College
Mitchell Hamline School of Law