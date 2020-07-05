1306 Rice St

Amenities

Another listing from Toni @ Renters Warehouse. This cozy 3BD/1BA in Saint Paul is available for IMMEDIATE MOVE IN!! This single family home includes kitchen, dining room, and living room on the main level. Upper level includes 3 bedroom and one bathroom. Lower level includes laundry as well as entertaining space. Tenant to pay all utilities and responsible for lawn/snow care. ASK ABOUT DISCOUNTS FOR LONGER TERM LEASE!! This property will not last long. (RENT: $1,300) (SECURITY DEPOSIT: $1,300) (ONE-TIME LEASE ADMIN FEE: $150) SORRY NO PETS. SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY USING THE LINK BELOW: