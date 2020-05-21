All apartments in St. Paul
Last updated September 30 2019 at 12:14 PM

1283 Rice St

1283 Rice Street · No Longer Available
Location

1283 Rice Street, St. Paul, MN 55117
North of Maryland

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
Property Amenities
parking
garage
pet friendly
1283 Rice St Available 10/01/19 ***Perfect 3bdrm/ 3ba Single Family Home that Meet All Your Criteria*** CALL NOW - Another fabulous listing from Katie and Housing Hub!

This steal of a deal boasts everything your family needs. The first floor offers refinished hardwood floors that flow from room to room starting in an open refinished kitchen and into a bright and open living/dining area complete with built in buffet. The second living room area features a beautifully handcrafted stone fireplace and walks out to a private deck inside a fully enclosed yard with privacy fence. The backyard also delivers another check mark- the 2 car garage with plenty of room for storage. The home has 1 full bath and 2 half baths throughout the home with 1 bedroom on the main level and 2 more on the upper floor. The basement is semi finished and offers more more square footage for your family's needs.

The location is ideal, situated minutes to downtown and just blocks to major freeways, as well as all of the shops, restaurants, and library on Rice St. Located just blocks from the Rice and Arlington Baseball Fields, this home is also minutes away from Lake McCarrons, Lake Phalen, and the Trout Brook Nature Sanctuary.

Tenant is responsible for all utilities as well as lawn care and snow removal.

This is a professionally managed building from the folks at Housing Hub. Secure Online Tenant Portals makes paying rent and scheduling maintenance a breeze. Housing Hub wants to provide you with a great living experience!

This building is pet friendly, however, some breed restrictions and pet fees will apply. Applications can be found online at www.housinghubmn.com and are $45 per adult.

Please make sure to mention this address when leaving a message or sending a text. Call/text Katie at (651)337-9050 to schedule a showing!

Below is our application criteria for your review:

1. Preferred credit score of 650 or above
2. Good rental history - No evictions, UDs or judgments
3. Clean criminal history - No felonies
4. Income should be 2.5 times the rent

All information deemed reliable but not guaranteed

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3688851)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1283 Rice St have any available units?
1283 Rice St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in St. Paul, MN.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 1283 Rice St have?
Some of 1283 Rice St's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1283 Rice St currently offering any rent specials?
1283 Rice St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1283 Rice St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1283 Rice St is pet friendly.
Does 1283 Rice St offer parking?
Yes, 1283 Rice St offers parking.
Does 1283 Rice St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1283 Rice St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1283 Rice St have a pool?
No, 1283 Rice St does not have a pool.
Does 1283 Rice St have accessible units?
No, 1283 Rice St does not have accessible units.
Does 1283 Rice St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1283 Rice St has units with dishwashers.
