Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage fireplace

1283 Rice St Available 10/01/19 ***Perfect 3bdrm/ 3ba Single Family Home that Meet All Your Criteria*** CALL NOW - Another fabulous listing from Katie and Housing Hub!



This steal of a deal boasts everything your family needs. The first floor offers refinished hardwood floors that flow from room to room starting in an open refinished kitchen and into a bright and open living/dining area complete with built in buffet. The second living room area features a beautifully handcrafted stone fireplace and walks out to a private deck inside a fully enclosed yard with privacy fence. The backyard also delivers another check mark- the 2 car garage with plenty of room for storage. The home has 1 full bath and 2 half baths throughout the home with 1 bedroom on the main level and 2 more on the upper floor. The basement is semi finished and offers more more square footage for your family's needs.



The location is ideal, situated minutes to downtown and just blocks to major freeways, as well as all of the shops, restaurants, and library on Rice St. Located just blocks from the Rice and Arlington Baseball Fields, this home is also minutes away from Lake McCarrons, Lake Phalen, and the Trout Brook Nature Sanctuary.



Tenant is responsible for all utilities as well as lawn care and snow removal.



This is a professionally managed building from the folks at Housing Hub. Secure Online Tenant Portals makes paying rent and scheduling maintenance a breeze. Housing Hub wants to provide you with a great living experience!



This building is pet friendly, however, some breed restrictions and pet fees will apply. Applications can be found online at www.housinghubmn.com and are $45 per adult.



Please make sure to mention this address when leaving a message or sending a text. Call/text Katie at (651)337-9050 to schedule a showing!



Below is our application criteria for your review:



1. Preferred credit score of 650 or above

2. Good rental history - No evictions, UDs or judgments

3. Clean criminal history - No felonies

4. Income should be 2.5 times the rent



No Pets Allowed



