All apartments in St. Paul
Find more places like 1270 Magnolia Ave E #5.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
St. Paul, MN
/
1270 Magnolia Ave E #5
Last updated June 15 2020 at 8:03 AM

1270 Magnolia Ave E #5

1270 East Magnolia Avenue · (612) 999-1538
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
St. Paul
See all
Payne - Phalen
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

1270 East Magnolia Avenue, St. Paul, MN 55106
Payne - Phalen

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. Jul 10

$1,010

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 800 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
parking
microwave
range
oven
Unit Amenities
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
parking
***At this time, all of our showings on Thursdays and Fridays will be VIRTUAL SHOWINGS through a Zoom link during your scheduled showing time. After you have scheduled your showing for your preferred date and time, you will receive an email and calendar request with the login information for your Virtual Showing. Showings available on Tuesday, Wednesday and Saturday will be in-person showings with Social Distancing practices enforced. ***
Large 2br/1bath unit in the Payne-Phalen neighborhood in St. Paul, right off Johnson Parkway. A quick walk to Lake Phelan and many great restaurants.
Pet Policy: No dogs but cats are allowed (2 maximum) with a $250 non-refundable pet fee.
Screening criteria: Standard.
Parking: $10/month Parking Permit required. Off street parking is available.
Laundry: On-site laundry.
Appliances: Fridge, stove/oven.
Garden
Tenants pay electricity. Landlord pays for heat, water & trash

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1270 Magnolia Ave E #5 have any available units?
1270 Magnolia Ave E #5 has a unit available for $1,010 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in St. Paul, MN?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly St. Paul Rent Report.
What amenities does 1270 Magnolia Ave E #5 have?
Some of 1270 Magnolia Ave E #5's amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1270 Magnolia Ave E #5 currently offering any rent specials?
1270 Magnolia Ave E #5 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1270 Magnolia Ave E #5 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1270 Magnolia Ave E #5 is pet friendly.
Does 1270 Magnolia Ave E #5 offer parking?
Yes, 1270 Magnolia Ave E #5 does offer parking.
Does 1270 Magnolia Ave E #5 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1270 Magnolia Ave E #5 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1270 Magnolia Ave E #5 have a pool?
No, 1270 Magnolia Ave E #5 does not have a pool.
Does 1270 Magnolia Ave E #5 have accessible units?
No, 1270 Magnolia Ave E #5 does not have accessible units.
Does 1270 Magnolia Ave E #5 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1270 Magnolia Ave E #5 does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1270 Magnolia Ave E #5?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Pioneer Endicott
141 4th St E
St. Paul, MN 55101
Vintage on Selby
1555 Selby Ave
St. Paul, MN 55104
Bradley House Apartments
2150 Wilson Ave
St. Paul, MN 55119
The Lyric at Carleton Place
765 Hampden Ave
St. Paul, MN 55114
Riverview at Upper Landing
400 Spring St
St. Paul, MN 55102
Montana
1749 Montana Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55106
Park Vista - 1457
1457 Arlington Avenue East
St. Paul, MN 55106
L and O
215 Dunlap St S
St. Paul, MN 55105

Similar Pages

St. Paul 1 BedroomsSt. Paul 2 Bedrooms
St. Paul Apartments with ParkingSt. Paul Pet Friendly Places
St. Paul Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Minneapolis, MNSt. Louis Park, MNBloomington, MNPlymouth, MN
Eden Prairie, MNBurnsville, MNBrooklyn Park, MNWoodbury, MN
Edina, MNMinnetonka, MNMaplewood, MNEagan, MN

Nearby Neighborhoods

HighlandPayne PhalenDowntown St. Paul
North Of MarylandProsperity HeightsWest Seventh
Macalester GrovelandSt. Anthony

Apartments Near Colleges

Concordia University-Saint PaulHamline University
Metropolitan State UniversitySaint Paul College
Mitchell Hamline School of Law
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity